'100% Tariff On India Will Push It Towards Russia, China': Republican Senator Rand Paul Warns US During Russia Sanctions Bill

US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has warned that imposing a 100% tariff on India over its purchases of Russian oil could push New Delhi closer to Moscow and Beijing, calling the proposed measure "self-defeating."

Paul, the only Republican senator to vote against the Russia sanctions bill, issued the warning during debate on the legislation in the US Senate.

'It Is Self-Defeating'

"America will push India towards Russia and China if it hits India with a 100% tariff," Paul said while opposing the secondary tariff provision targeting countries that continue to buy Russian energy.

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He argued that imposing such steep tariffs on India at a time when Washington needs New Delhi as a strategic partner, particularly in countering China, would be counterproductive.

"Imposing 100% tariffs on India at a time when the US needs India as a partner, especially against China, is shooting ourselves in the foot," he said.

Senate Passes Russia Sanctions Bill

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was passed by the US Senate by an 86-11 vote. The legislation authorises US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

India is among the countries that could face such penalties because of its continued purchases of Russian crude.

India Among Major Russian Oil Buyers

India, the world's second-largest purchaser of Russian crude, has significantly increased its reliance on discounted Russian oil since the Ukraine conflict. Washington has sought to use economic pressure on major buyers to reduce Moscow's energy revenues.

The proposed secondary tariffs, however, have raised concerns over their potential impact on US relations with countries such as India.

Paul's warning reflects the broader debate in Washington over whether pressure on countries buying Russian energy could unintentionally push them closer to Russia and China, rather than isolating Moscow.

The bill now moves forward with the provision allowing the administration to impose steep tariffs, while the final decision on whether and how to use those powers rests with the Trump administration.