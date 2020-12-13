100 people in India will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in single session: Govt releases new SOP on COVID-19

As India gears up for vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has said that a total of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single session.

According to a report by NDTV, in a draft SOP issued by health ministry to all states and union territories, it stated that 100 people will be vaccinated per day and if sufficient resources are available then up to 200 people can be vaccinated.

"Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC)," the Health Ministry said.