100 people in India will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in single session: Govt releases new SOP on COVID-19

As India gears up for vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has said that a total of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single session.
According to a report by NDTV, in a draft SOP issued by health ministry to all states and union territories, it stated that 100 people will be vaccinated per day and if sufficient resources are available then up to 200 people can be vaccinated.
"Anticipating that COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available, GoI (government of India) is preparing for its introduction in the country so that it can be expeditiously rolled out when available. One of the milestones in this direction has been the constitution of a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC)," the Health Ministry said.
"One session for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk population may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites and teams," it said in the document.
As per the report, the vaccination team will have five members, a main officer helped by four others. The 112-page document also contains details about training vaccine workers. VK Paul, who heads the group of experts on COVID-19 vaccine administration, told news agency Reuters that the government has also lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 and 8 degree Celsius.
According to the health ministry's plan, the coronavirus vaccine will be first given to 30 crore people, which will include 1 crore healthcare workers, 2 crore personnel from the police department, armed forces, home guard, civil defence organisation and 27 crore people above the age of 50 and below 50 with comorbidities.
