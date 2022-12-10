e-Paper Get App
'100 CR for 10 councillors': AAP leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of 'poaching' councillors in Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
AAP leader Sanjay Singh | ANI Photo
New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh addreessed a press conference along with three AAP councillors, Dr Ronakshi Sharma, Arun Nawariya, and Jyoti Rani on Saturday. Singh lashed out on the BJP during the press conference claiming that the party is trying to carry out poaching tactics with the newly elected councillors.

He clearly mentioned that BJP is allegedly trying to buy out councillors just like they bought MLAs in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. "This is their attempt to murder the democracy and insult people's judgement using power and money," said Singh.

Singh told the media that a man named Yogendra Chandolia called up on e of the councillors Ms. Sharma and claimed to give Rs. 100 crores in order to buy the newly elected councillors. The man introduced him as a close aid of BJP's state president Adesh Kumar Gupta.

He also said that the said amount is given only for 10 councillors, which makes it Rs. 10 crore for each councillor willing to join them. Singh mentioned about the dirty political drama that BJP plays wherever they need to snatch power.

Jyoti Rani confirmed that her husband received a similar offer when a man held him on a road and gave an offer of Rs. 50 lakhs to cross-vote in the elections. However her husband rejected the offer, to which the man still pursued him to have a second thought over it.

Arun Nawariya then told the media that his closed ones and acquanitances who supported him suffered abuses from various people. He also stated that he is been receiving death threats saying that he would be killed before he takes the oath of his position.

Sanjay Singh strongly condemned BJP's actions of poaching. He referred to the party as the 'Bhartiya Khokha Party' as they offered crores of rupees to buy out the honest candidates of AAP.

article-image

