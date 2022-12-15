10 things to know about gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the mastermind behind the ₹30 crore heist in Gurugram

New Delhi: Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the mastermind of the 30 crore theft, has been brought to India from Dubai. His custody was handed over to the Gurugram Police.
Lagarpuria is the mastermind and the prime accused in the Rs 30 crore heist from a residential society in Gurugram’s Sector 84. He stole the money in connivance with two doctors and a police officer.
The developer of the residential society was using two apartments as maintenance offices. The case came to light on August 21, 2021 when an employee who used to look after the maintenance filed a case of theft.
The developer had kept more than Rs 40 crores in the two apartments, including the 4th and 11th floors of a residential building in Sector 84, Gurugram. However, this information was leaked to Dr Nawal (accused in the case) in July and further passed on to gangster Lagarpuria following which the heist was planned and executed.
Here are 10 things you need to know about Vikas Lagarpuria
Vikas Lagarpuria hails from Jhajjar in Haryana
Lagarpuria studied History (Honours) at Ramlal Anand College, under Delhi University
He has committed a series of crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, carjacking, extortion, etc and earned 'notoriety' in the area. Lagarpuria more than 30 criminal cases against him.
In 2009, he left his studies when he was in his second year, when he came in contact with criminal Dheerpal during his visit to Akharas in Najafgarh
In the beginning Lagarpuria committed petty crimes and later on he went ahead to commit more heinous crimes
In 2012, Lagarpuria allegedly threatened the rival gangsters when his friend Dheerpal got into a financial dispute with them, which led to fights between the groups where the men would fire at each other.
Lagarpuria would also steal cars from Delhi to execute murders of rival gang members. He was arrested by the Rohtak police and later released
In 2015, he and his associates fired at Aggarwal Sweets shop in Dwarka to extort money from the owner. He was then arrested by the Special Staff of Delhi Police and had 16 cases registered against him at that time
Lagarpuria spent three years in Bhondsi jail and was released on parole in December 2018. He later escaped parole and started committing crimes again and has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well.
In August 2021, Vikas Lagarpuria and his gang executed a Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram