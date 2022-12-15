10 things to know about gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the mastermind behind the ₹30 crore heist in Gurugram

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria | Twitter

New Delhi: Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the mastermind of the 30 crore theft, has been brought to India from Dubai. His custody was handed over to the Gurugram Police.

Lagarpuria is the mastermind and the prime accused in the Rs 30 crore heist from a residential society in Gurugram’s Sector 84. He stole the money in connivance with two doctors and a police officer.

The developer of the residential society was using two apartments as maintenance offices. The case came to light on August 21, 2021 when an employee who used to look after the maintenance filed a case of theft.

The developer had kept more than Rs 40 crores in the two apartments, including the 4th and 11th floors of a residential building in Sector 84, Gurugram. However, this information was leaked to Dr Nawal (accused in the case) in July and further passed on to gangster Lagarpuria following which the heist was planned and executed.

