10 Things Ex-AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot Said After Joining BJP In Delhi

Ex-AAP minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP | PTI

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, a day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gahlot joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

VIDEO | Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (@mlkhattar) and State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva).



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/U9Vdm7qucf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2024

Here are 10 things Gahlot said at the press conference in Delhi after joining the BJP:

1. Addressing the media after joining the party, Gahlot said efforts are being made to build a false narrative that his decision to quit the AAP was the result of ED and CBI pressure.

2. “Some people must be thinking that this decision was taken overnight and under someone's pressure. I want to tell them that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure till date,” said Gahlot.

3. The fact is that the AAP compromised its values, he said.

4. “I joined AAP to serve the people of Delhi,” Gahlot firmly asserted.

5. “The values ​​for which we joined the Aam Aadmi Party were being completely compromised in front of my eyes,” alleged the former Kejriwal aide.

6. “These may be my words but I guarantee that behind these words there is the voice of lakhs and thousands of AAP workers.”

7. Attacking APP leaders Gahlot said, “They joined to serve the common man, but they have become 'Khaas' from 'Aam admi' now..."

8. “This was not an easy step for me. Due to Anna's agitation, I joined AAP and worked for the residents of Delhi.”

9. Explaining his reasons for joining the BJP, Gahlot said, “If we have to work for the development of the national capital, we have to work in tandem with the central government.

10. “I am inspired by PM Modi's vision and work. Under the guidance of Amit Shah and JP Nadda, I will fulfil my duties and work towards the welfare of the people of Delhi,” said Gahlot as he ended the press conference.

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining BJP, Kailash Gahlot says "Some people must be thinking that this decision was taken overnight and under someone's pressure. I want to tell them that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure till date...I am hearing that an attempt is being… pic.twitter.com/ZrRqO3ehJU — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining BJP, Kailash Gahlot says "I joined AAP with the purpose of serving the people of Delhi. The values ​​for which we joined the Aam Aadmi Party were being completely compromised in front of my eyes. These may be my words but I guarantee that behind… pic.twitter.com/aNNBEcWpiO — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

On Sunday, in his letter to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot criticised the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advance its political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever and expressed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a part of the "Aam Aadmi."