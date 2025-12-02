10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

Parliament To Hold Special Discussion Marking 150 Years Of Vande Mataram | ANI

The Lok Sabha will hold a special debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram on Monday, December 8. The debate will be initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and 10 hours have been allocated for the discussion, according to news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A discussion on electoral reforms is scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, with another 10 hours set aside for deliberations. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will reply to the debate on Wednesday, December 10.

“A detailed and special discussion is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha at the end of this week to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. This discussion is expected to be a key highlight of the Winter Session of Parliament. It will offer an opportunity to reflect on India’s cultural heritage, the role of Vande Mataram in the freedom movement, and its relevance in contemporary India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to participate in the discussion,” a senior MP told news agency PTI.

Read Also Parliament To Hold Special Discussion Marking 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

PM Modi launched the year-long celebration marking 150 years of Vande Mataram in the national capital on November 7.

Speaking at the event, he said Vande Mataram is far more than a phrase, it is a mantra, a source of energy, a vision, and a solemn pledge. He emphasised that the patriotic hymn represents deep devotion and spiritual dedication to Maa Bharati. The Prime Minister noted that the song connects citizens to the nation’s past, instills confidence in the present, and inspires future generations with the belief that no aspiration is beyond reach.

Calling the collective rendition of Vande Mataram an indescribably uplifting experience, PM Modi said that amid countless voices, a single rhythm and unified emotion emerged. He added that November 7 holds historic significance as the nation commemorates 150 years of the iconic composition.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue until December 19.