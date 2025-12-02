 10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

A discussion on electoral reforms is scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, with another 10 hours set aside for deliberations. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will reply to the debate on Wednesday, December 10.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Parliament To Hold Special Discussion Marking 150 Years Of Vande Mataram | ANI

The Lok Sabha will hold a special debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram on Monday, December 8. The debate will be initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and 10 hours have been allocated for the discussion, according to news agency ANI.

A discussion on electoral reforms is scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, with another 10 hours set aside for deliberations. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will reply to the debate on Wednesday, December 10.

“A detailed and special discussion is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha at the end of this week to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. This discussion is expected to be a key highlight of the Winter Session of Parliament. It will offer an opportunity to reflect on India’s cultural heritage, the role of Vande Mataram in the freedom movement, and its relevance in contemporary India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to participate in the discussion,” a senior MP told news agency PTI.

Read Also
Parliament To Hold Special Discussion Marking 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
article-image

PM Modi launched the year-long celebration marking 150 years of Vande Mataram in the national capital on November 7.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet

Speaking at the event, he said Vande Mataram is far more than a phrase, it is a mantra, a source of energy, a vision, and a solemn pledge. He emphasised that the patriotic hymn represents deep devotion and spiritual dedication to Maa Bharati. The Prime Minister noted that the song connects citizens to the nation’s past, instills confidence in the present, and inspires future generations with the belief that no aspiration is beyond reach.

Read Also
New Delhi: Opposition Stages Protest In Parliament Premises, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lead Charge...
article-image

Calling the collective rendition of Vande Mataram an indescribably uplifting experience, PM Modi said that amid countless voices, a single rhythm and unified emotion emerged. He added that November 7 holds historic significance as the nation commemorates 150 years of the iconic composition.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue until December 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar

'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar

New PMO Complex To Be Called ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

New PMO Complex To Be Called ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

Allahabad HC Orders Statewide Probe To Stop SC Benefits For Christian Converts; Directs DMs To...

Allahabad HC Orders Statewide Probe To Stop SC Benefits For Christian Converts; Directs DMs To...