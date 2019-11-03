10-20% dip in stubble burning Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Action has been initiated against 2,923 farmers in 20,729 cases of stubble burning till November 1, which marks a 10-20 per cent decline in the number of such cases this year as against 2018, the Punjab government said on Sunday.

After around 49,000 cases of stubble burning were reported last year, this year the state government has so far received reports of 20,729 cases, with more than 70 per cent of the paddy already been harvested.

Despite the high court putting a stay on the recovery of fine from farmers penalised last year, the state has intensified its drive against the dangerous practice of stubble burning, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a statement.

Expressing hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will understand and respond positively to his letter on the grave issue of worsening air pollution in Delhi, Amarinder Singh said his government was fully seized of the problem and was working committedly to put an end to stubble burning.

Following their visits to 11,286 fire incident sites till November 1, the enforcement teams have imposed environment compensation amounting to Rs 41.62 lakh in 1,585 cases, besides registering FIRs in 202 cases.