1 million registered on Co-WIN portal till 1 pm: Govt

New Delhi

Over one million citizens have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal till 1 pm on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said as India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified comorbidities.

As the registration on the www.cowin.gov.in opened up at 9 am on Monday, people took to social media to flag glitches in the registration system.

The third phase of the drive turned into a chaos after the CoWIN portal kept shutting down intermittently while processing the inoculation exercise. It resulted into hours long delay for those who came early for registration on-site and even those who self-registered through the portal.

However, the ministry in the afternoon clarified the Co-WIN app on Play Store is meant for use only by the administrators, and that registration and booking for appointment for COVID-19 vaccination has to be done through the portal www.cowin.gov.in.

"Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: www.cowin.gov.in.

"There is no #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the ministry tweeted.