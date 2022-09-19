Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from September 19th to September 25th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

There is a new surge of energy and opportunity coming your way, do not let anything block your progress. Some important cycles are coming to a close and fresh new beginnings are getting triggered. You will start sensing the changes occurring as you shall be highly intuitive this week. Pay attention to your dreams and surroundings for signs. There could be a new beginning in love and relationships. Don’t hesitate to help your family and friends this week.

Taurus: Tarot Card: The Hermit

Take some time off in solitude to clear your mind at regular intervals this week. The energy is picking up and you may feel empowered. You have been waiting for some results, do not worry as your effort shall not be wasted. There could be a successful negotiation and dialogue in love and relationships and it will create some much needed harmony.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Five of Cups

This is going to be an emotionally difficult week. Take time to breathe out and deal with any hardship. The wheels of fate are turning in your favor soon and you will have much needed freedom. You may have to turn to friends and family to lighten your mood. There is a lot of creative energy supporting you towards the end of the week and you shall be stepping into a much more confident period.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Four of Swords

You are required to rest, recuperate and catch enough sleep before the pace picks up this week. You could be tempted to take a risky decision or a chance on something. This process shall need you to step out of your comfort zone. You are advised to pay attention to minute details. Thankfully, you shall be in your element, i.e. emotionally calm and observant. It is time to trust your intuition. Your physical health shall come into focus again this week. Overall, this could turn out to be a rewarding period.

Leo: Tarot Card: Five of Wands

This week you will be tempted to go wild Leo style! You will want to make big bold moves in your personal and professional life. You shall exude charisma and confidence. People will seek you for your leadership skills and expertise. You are advised to take time out to plan things out before going center stage and executing your grand ideas. It is going to be a busy period and a strategic plan will help you stay productive.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

You maybe feeling some chronic fatigue and tiredness which can be alleviated through paying more attention to your physical health and habits. This week take time to invest in yourself. The pace is going to pick up soon and you will be expected to execute many new tasks. There is victory and recognition waiting for you. Focus on details as you may not want to miss something important. Don’t let pride get in your way.

Libra: Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Your personal life, home and finances will come into focus this week. Overall, you have new cycles beginning on your life and you will be presented with exciting new opportunities. However, you are asked to think things through before taking any major decisions. This may require you to stay home and evaluate your options. Don’t let your pride and past issues get in the way of decision-making.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Make the most of this highly fortuitous period, Dear Scorpions. Your family and finances will come into focus. If you have been manifesting financial abundance, it is now going to be within your reach. You will be presented with a lucrative new money making opportunity. Those looking for self-sufficiency will be able to manage it this week. Those looking for a new job should start looking actively for the same. With some adjustments you will be able to save more money. There maybe a celebration in your family or friend-circle.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: The Emperor

You shall be in a strong position this week. Your ambitious intentions will be made clear. You are ending a tough cycle at work. You shall be able to save money for a large purchase to be made in the future. Rigid thinking will not get you the required success.

Keep an open heart and stay flexible to possibilities. This will be true for your romantic life too, remain open.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: The Sun

This is a highly positive period. Some of you will be beginning life on a new note. There will be many powerful changes and you will have the clarity to move into a new direction. Your creativity and ingenuity will be at an all-time high. Keep your emotions under check. Don’t let your age or level of experience become a barrier in achieving your goals. Make the most of this fortuitous period.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Your energy is going to go through a major surge in the coming period. You shall be full of creativity, enthusiasm and ideas. Your mind will feel crystal clear and eager to take decisions. Your emotions are going to run high. Beware of impatience and temper issues. Let go off of control and relax a little. This is a good week to collaborate with others at work. Enjoyment with lovers and friends is on the cards.

Pisces: Tarot Card: The Lovers

If you are feeling stuck because of an indecisive mind, the blocks are going to be released and you will get a lot of clarity this week. Clear out unnecessary clutter from your home and life. Don’t be afraid to embrace your authentic and unique personality. Love and romance is favorable this week. You will feel particularly emotional, sensitive, loving and caring. Singles could meet someone special.

Deck- White Sage Tarot