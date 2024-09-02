Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sept 2 To Sept 8, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | File

Aries: Three of Swords

Dear Aries, this week brings hard work and busyness which may become a cause for concern. You may feel like you are surrounded by communication from several directions. It is important that you do not bite off more than you can chew and let go of things which are not in your purview. Think on your feet and be smart when it comes to managing your tasks. Practice gratitude and grounding techniques. Your mental and physical health will need special attention and care. Make sure to find enough solitude to unwind.

Taurus:Ten of Pentacles

Dear Taurus, this week brings financial opportunities and abundance. There could be a brand new start when it comes to your money and how you spend it. You may make some sharp decisions using your intellectual acumen. However, it shall be best to be thorough before rushing into making decisions. Some of you may create plans for your future. One of your challenges this week shall be with regards to dealing with people. You may have to handle a competitive and argumentative environment. People may talk back to each other. It is important that you try and maintain your composure. Wait, watch and continue to do your work irrespective of the disturbance around you.

Gemini: The Hierophant

Dear Gemini, this week you may deal with authority figures or sign an important contract. Some of you may be undecided about taking on more authority or responsibilities. Try to remain balanced and in the moment. Keep away your fears and insecurities. There is a chance that you may have to take a pause and unite two opposing forces and bring them together. Personal matters pertaining to family, love and romance could seem difficult. It could get hard to take decisive action at this point. Overall, you are advised to contemplate and take time to consider a fresh perspective and then move forward.

Cancer: Ace of Pentacles

Dear Cancerians, this week brings forth new financial matters and you may have to make a decision. Your mental clarity shall be great. However, do not let your pride get in the way of financial dealings. A practical/logical approach could potentially lead you to an abundant period. God/Universe/Spirit shall support you in your financial endeavours. It is best for you to keep things under wraps for the time being. Some of you may feel like withdrawing and healing from situations. A brief time-out shall be beneficial for you as it will help you de-stress and unwind.

Leo: Nine of Pentacles

Dear Leo, this week you are reminded that your dreams need a practical plan and action. Simply having thoughts and ideas shall not be enough. Start building something substantial. Try to look beyond the obvious and collect information or capital. Some of you could perform better in a team setting where you can exchange ideas and be of service to each other. You are advised to use a very logical and disciplined approach. Pay special attention to your finances and spending. When it comes to your personal life, you are asked to honour your feelings.

Virgo: Three of Pentacles

Dear Virgo, this week is about juggling your finances. Some of you are going to take steps to learn something new that could help you in your career. Beware of making risky decisions, especially financial decisions. This period is meant for you to create a solid foundation and to put earnest effort into improving your life. It is a good period to socialise, mingle and exchange ideas. There could be a celebration which will be very enjoyable. You may indulge in food/drinks and engage with your loved ones. Try to blend in with your surroundings. Dress for the occasion. Let go of your stress and worries.

Libra: King of Wands

Dear Libra, this week brings power, authority and the ability to fight off challenges. Tap into your creative side and awaken your leadership skills. You are going to be particularly outspoken during this period and need to beware of your temper. Some of you may deal with strong personalities. Make sure that you take a stand and defend your position confidently. It’s time to create a vision for your future and speak it into being. You may clear the clutter and release things from your life to make space for fresh energy. Your focus may not be as much on your personal life during this phase.

Scorpio: Ten of Swords

Dear Scorpio, this week could be emotionally difficult. It may bring sudden change. The foundation of a particular situation that was shaky will finally topple. There could be an ending of sorts and you may leave behind a few things in your past. Some of you need to quit your own harmful patterns or those of your family. You could feel emotionally overwhelmed. However, it is time to follow your inner knowing and continue with your journey. Some of you may receive help from a friend or loved one. This could very well be financial assistance. You are advised to focus on creating more financial abundance and building long-term wealth for yourself.

Sagittarius: The Emperor

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to step up and take the lead. Do not accept more responsibility that you can handle. Make sure you focus on your own growth and prosperity. You may have to detach a little and plan in a better manner. You are advised to pick a brand new direction which is more peaceful. A fresh path will be invigorating and your stress could melt. There is a lot of healing coming your way, if you are open. A personal issue could get resolved if you are patient and an emotional bond could be created with a new person during this period. Communicate more. There shall be new beginnings on the home or family front.

Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

Dear Capricorn, this week brings some detours which may not seem agreeable. However, a change of path and a fresh start are necessary. Do not look for perfection and work through your fears. Everything need not be aligned right off the bat. Have faith in your dreams and be open to infinite possibilities. Try to maintain your cool and keep your emotions in check. Your strength and dignity is in making calculated decisions which have a long-term positive impact. The focus shall remain on your work and personal life may take a back seat.

Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles

Dear Aquarius, this week the focus shall be firmly on your finances. You may hold on tightly to your resources and wait for the opportune moment to strike. There is a strong need for you to become comfortable with accepting the idea of an Abundance Mindset. In other areas of your life, you may decide to go wild. You may become a little brash and have a ‘devil may care’ attitude about things. Beware of your speech. It is time to get more information and shift your perspective on things. You may find it hard to connect on an emotional level with others during this period. Some of you may like the idea of ‘true love’, however, there is some time before you can get tied down to a commitment.

Pisces: Death

Dear Pisces, this week is about endings and new beginnings. You will finally be able to cut through indecision and find a balanced approach. Some of you may get rid of things to create more space and structure in your life. Weigh your options well before taking any financial decisions. It is a good phase to get some rest and build your health. You are going to see a positive fresh start in emotional matters during this period and you will have much clarity with respect to your expectations in relationships. It is indicated that you will seek nothing less than committed/fruitful/enriching connections, if not, you may prefer to enjoy yourself.

Deck- White Sage Tarot