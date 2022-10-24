Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from October 24th to October 30th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Six of Swords

This week again you are asked to slow down and focus on your sleep and rest schedule. Rest is going to give you more energy and vitality. Try to cool your emotions and get some peace and solitude. Use this period to set your intentions and write down the wishes you want to manifest in your life. There will be forward movement in love and relationships. You can expect more frequent communication in romantic relationships. This is a good week for your finances and financial decisions.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Dear Taurus, you are going to feel very confident this week. You will make it a point to back your decisions and opinions with strength and courage. Your vision is very clear right now and you will not allow anyone to come in the way of your goals. It is a favorable time for those looking to travel. At work, ensure that you get into the depths of your projects and seek more information. Your social life could get very busy. You may have to juggle your finances and wait before taking major financial decisions.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

This could be another challenging week, Dear Gemini. The overall energy may feel dull and slow. Take this time to heal mentally and physically. Those suffering from health problems should check for stomach and digestion issues. Do not fight the changes that are occurring in your life right now. Go with the flow and focus on the positive aspects. Avoid too many social interactions. At work, this week is favorable for the completion of important tasks which have been pending. Some of you could be closing old chapters in love and will be heading towards a new relationship.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Dear Cancerians, this could be rather challenging week, however, you shall emerge out of it victorious. Work and career will take up most of your time and energy. Your light will shine bright and people will take special notice of your talents. Your dreams and desires need a practical plan right now. Pay close attention to details. Your intuition shall be on point. You must embrace and trust it’s wisdom. Channelize calm energy by spending some time in solitude. Acknowledge your struggles and show a little compassion towards yourself by seeing how far you have come.

Leo: Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Dear Leos, you will feel full of energy and drive this week. You will step into your power and will be motivated to start new projects. Your communication skills will come into focus. However, remember, this week ‘Slow and Steady wins the race’. You could face minor challenges at work. Listen and learn, try to get out of your comfort zone. Diversify and strengthen your weaknesses. Personal relationships will be positive and happy during this period. Make the most of this week.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Five of Cups

This week you are asked to stand strong without caring too much about the blocks in your path. You are being given ambition, willpower and strength to take a stand and back your decisions. Stop looking into the past and thinking about the issues and mistakes that have happened. This is a good time to focus on small but important tasks which require attention to detail. Learn new skills and explore new territories fearlessly. This is favorable period for your home and family life.

Libra: Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Dear Libra, this week you are going to be plagued by doubts and questions. Fear of getting out of your comfort zone will lead to overthinking. You need to trust yourself when it comes to taking decisions. A lot of socialization is on the cards. Your environment may be very chaotic. Calls, texts and messages will be a major distraction. Channelize peace and calm by taking breaks. Even your personal life may turn out to be demanding. Make sure you mind your speech with your loved ones.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Overall, this is a great week for you, Dear Scorpios. Attend to finer details of things and plan everything out well at the beginning of the week. Initially, you may take some time off to regroup and build your strength but the energy will pick up mid-week. You will feel emotionally confident and willing to take risks to make your dreams real. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. With birthday month coming, you are closing old chapters and starting new ones on a strong note. It is time to release any negativity you hold inside. Make the most of this highly intuitive period, your emotional depth and maturity will be your biggest strength.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Work and finances are going to feature strongly in your life this week. You will be blessed with many ideas but you need a practical plan to make things work successfully. You shall be bestowed with a lot of wisdom and skills to get ahead in your career. This is a great period for your finances and you can look forward to building long term financial stability. Travel is on the cards for many of you. Unleash your kindest self this week and be of service to others.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Take time away from people and chaos this week. You will be sensitive, intuitive and in need of solitude. Detoxify from social media or excessive communication. Breaking away from constant stimulation will give you a lot of clarity of thought and direction in life. You will need a lot of patience to get through this period. Do not aim for perfection, just go with the flow. You may decide to get rid of unnecessary clutter from your surroundings.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

This week balancing your work and personal life properly may need skill, practice and planning. You may be required to address some emotional matters which may turn out to be a new and difficult experience. Aquarians are highly intelligent, however, they are not naturally inclined towards handling delicate and sensitive emotional situations. Resolving an emotional issue with openness and maturity is an area of growth and learning. This period may also push you to deal with nostalgia and things from your past.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

This is going to be a rather challenging week. You may have to juggle and manage multiple responsibilities and your mind will be hyperactive. It is time to leave behind or break away from a painful situation for a better beginning in your life. Be proud of how far you have come. Take some time in solitude and look at the bigger picture/long term future. This difficult temporary phase may just be a small mark in your overall journey.

Deck- White Sage Tarot