Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 4 To Nov 10, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: Three of Swords

Dear Aries, this is going to be a busy and emotionally tricky phase. Decision making will seem difficult and your commitment could be tested. It is important that you do not jump to conclusions and take your time to evaluate your options. Patience shall be key. Think about the long-term benefits instead of short-term gains. Focus on building a solid foundation in your life. When it comes to romantic relationships, be honest about your expectations. Make sure your prospective partners align with your goals. Your physical health may need special attention. Do not avoid aches and pains. Ageing related challenges could emerge, for a few of you.

Taurus: The Hermit

Dear Taurus, this week the momentum will slow down. You may turn towards reflection and introspection. Some of you may withdraw and over analyse. Beware of emotional triggers and arguments. You shall be particularly sensitive during this period, causing outbursts when rubbed off the wrong way, even unintentionally. Try to boost your self-esteem and look back at your achievements to feel good about yourself. It is a good time to tend to mundane but important chores to keep yourself busy and distracted. Engage in activities that bring peace. Get rid of clutter from your physical space. Additional rest and sleep are recommended, especially for those who are recovering from a health condition.

Gemini: Ten of Wands

Dear Gemini, this week is about cutting out a difficult part of your life and ending a tough cycle. Pay special attention to your health. It is time to assess situations, think, gain a higher perspective and allow truth to dawn upon you. There is much clarity and healing coming your way which will help you move ahead. Acceptance of your reality is key. Don’t let your pride get in the way.Your loved ones shall provide much needed love, care and support. You could have some memorable moments together. Some of you could travel to meet your family.

Cancer: Justice

Dear Cancerians, this week is about bringing balance and surety back in your life. Aim to get clarity in situations by paying attention to details without driving yourself crazy. Think on your feet. Let decision-making be natural and easy going. Luck is on your side. Ignite your passion for life and take action. You are going to find some helpful people along the way. You may have to address some issues in your family life. Be articulate and claim your freedom. Do not hold yourself back. Some of you may look to relocate or change your residence.

Leo: Ace of Pentacles

Dear Leo, this week financial decision-making could become a challenge. Your emotions could come in the way of doing what is necessary. You may find it hard to trust unknown or uncertain factors. There is success, recognition and wish-fulfilment when it comes to getting attention from the right people in your personal and professional life. You will meet helpful folks along the way who may form meaningful alliances with you. Try to create a win outcome for everyone involved. Enjoy all the love and spotlight. Keep the energy light hearted and fun.

Virgo: Nine of Swords

Dear Virgo, this week could feel a little emotionally difficult. You need to be careful of people who may not have the best of intentions for you. Steer clear of sweet talking and deceptive folks. It is also better that you stay away from unhealthy habits. Try to get sufficient restful sleep. Retreat, if you must. Talk less and act more. Focus on your talents and ambitions. Make your dreams real. Romantic relationships shall summon intense energy and it is important that you learn to balance it without getting carried away. You will have the opportunity to connect with your friends and create fond memories with them.

Libra: The World

Dear Libra, this week brings travel, movement and completion. Going forward, your aim shall be on bigger and better goals. It shall be a busy period where you will be able to accomplish a lot, if you put your mind to it. Some of you have been working on a long term project or situation which is coming to a close soon. You start recognising your contributions and worth in situations. There shall be a certain sense of joy, patience and calmness even when you are tired. People in your midst may support you or work in tandem with you. Few of you will put effort into bringing more harmony and healing in your relationships. Financial prosperity lies ahead.

Scorpio: The High Priestess

Dear Scorpio, this week you are going to get in touch with your intuitive, emotionally intelligent and perceptive water energy side. You will have to juggle multiple tasks or bring together opposing forces using your diplomatic skills. It may cause some tension, however, it is nothing that you cannot manage. There is a great opportunity to start a creative project with like-minded people or to have fun with your set of friends and loved ones. Most of you will find it difficult to focus on your home-related matters. You may need a little time away from it all and it is ok to take a breather during this period.

Sagittarius: Page of Swords

Dear Sagittarius, this week your speech and overall manner of communication shall be fast, swift and defensive. Travel, exploration and movement is indicated. You may want to see quick results during this period. Beware of using brash or abrasive language. You shall connect with a varied set of individuals spread across geographies. A personal issue will reach a healthy resolution or conclusion. It is an excellent period for manifestation. Some of you could literally speak your world into being. You will start seeing the positive results of the action that you may have taken in the recent past.

Capricorn: Page of Wands

Dear Capricorn, this week brings a surge in energy levels and impulses. You shall be in the mood to go wild and take some risks. This period also brings the ability to bulldoze through challenges using a purely achievement focused approach. Some of you may stand your ground no matter what. Optimism is good, however, you need to beware of getting your head stuck in the clouds. Communicate clearly and try to deep dive into subjects before taking any hasty decisions. Try to practice grounding techniques to calm your nerves and keep your temper in check.

Aquarius: The Empress

Dear Aquarius, this week is all about creating abundance and nurturing yourself. It is time to have faith in your personal power and work towards taking care of your needs. Pick and choose your battles. Walk away from drama into more peaceful energy. You will be setting clear boundaries in your personal relationships or making some important decisions. A personal issue could reach resolution. Do not be afraid of asking for help, if you feel like you need support. Romantic connections could seem intense and at times tricky, hence, it shall be best to maintain a healthy balance in your equation.

Pisces: Two of Wands

Dear Pisces, this week is about planning fresh new beginnings. You shall be greeted with a transformative energy which will show in your outward appearance. Some of you may actively work on creating a 'new you' using professional help and support. Pay attention to your physical health. You are going to be more confident, when it comes to your romantic relationships. There shall be increased passion and connection between partners. It is time to believe in your good luck and use your creative talents to shine. Just keep moving ahead without looking behind.

Deck- White Sage Tarot