Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from Nov 20th, 2023 to Nov 26th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week shall bring many responsibilities and obstacles. There could be a sense of confusion in your mind. You need to pick and choose your battles carefully. Avoid taking on more tasks than you can manage. The best direction shall be the one that allows you to be wild and free. Try to be patient. Use tact and diplomacy when dealing with people. Stay open to changes during this period. Travel shall be favourable. Collaborations and delegation shall be your key to success. Honour your inner knowing and instincts. Do not let your past experiences hold you back from doing what is necessary. There is much abundance surrounding you. Make the most of all the material and financial success coming your way.

Ten of Wands |

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this week some of you shall be placed in a position of power and authority. Others could deal with people holding important positions. There shall be opportunities to form alliances and collaborations with influential people. You will feel a surge of energy and ideas. However, it is recommended that you preferably push any decision-making to a later period. Grow within your current circumstances even if your commitment is tested. Use a logical and methodical approach to be successful. You may have to handle minute details, bureaucracy, red-tape and documentation. Make sure that you play by the rules. If you feel like you are getting too rigid or stubborn, pause and try to find the right balance. Listen carefully. Find rest whenever possible as your sleep could be a little disturbed.

Ace of Wands |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week you are ready to start new projects and take on new challenges. You will feel very excited about the opportunities coming your way. Your creativity, self-confidence and energy levels shall be on the rise. It is time to go ahead and execute your ideas without much hesitation. Abundance and prosperity shall be yours in the current and coming period. There could be new beginnings in love and romance. Singles could meet someone special. Existing relationships shall deepen and grow in affection. There could be a proposal coming your way. It is also a positive period for those looking to expand their family. Overall, this is a very auspicious phase. Make the most of it. Try to ground your energy and offer gratitude for everything coming your way.

Knight of Wands |

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this period could bring some unexpected and sudden changes which may seem undesirable. Emotionally it may feel like a difficult week. Inner strength and courage shall be needed to battle this tumultuous period. Assess situations carefully, however, do not let your unfounded fears get the better of you. Understand the difference between intuition and fear. Plan things in-advance whenever possible. This phase will teach you to be resilient in the face of drastic changes. Going forward, you will feel more confident in your ability to independently manage chaotic situations. When it comes to your personal life, things may seem a little brighter. Stay loyal to your beliefs and the person you love.

Death |

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week shall bring a sense of rebirth and renewal of energy. Lady luck is shining on you during this period. It is time to clear old clutter from your life. Break the shackles of limited thinking. Aim for fresh new beginnings and do things you have not done before. Let go of your usual pattern of thinking. You can now take risks and follow the guidance of your inner-self. You will find helpful people in your journey. However, try to stay away from those who drain your vital energy. Your finances are looking strong and stable. You will attract much abundance. When it comes to your personal life, address any issues directly instead of brushing them under the carpet. Try to be emotionally open and reflect on what needs to be done in a given situation.

The Sun |

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this week you shall be in healing mode away from drama and chaos. You will be blessed with clarity of thought. It shall be good to spend time by yourself reflecting and enjoying ‘me’ time. You will seek peace. This period brings independence, logical mindset and ability to cut things out of life which no longer serve you. You may feel like taking risks and venturing into tasks you may not have done or considered in the past. It is a good time to travel, explore, learn, read and expand your vision. Work through your feelings by yourself and take clear and straight forward decisions without hesitation. Someone in your life may need emotional or financial assistance.

Queen of Swords |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week you are going to be in your element. You shall have a magnetic presence and your confidence shall be top notch. Your creativity, strength and leadership skills shall help you overcome many challenges. Use this period to take decisions and execute tasks. You will not have the patience to deal with frivolous people and situations. You want only the truth and will not hesitate from being assertive or saying ‘no’ to people without a sense of guilt. A new financial opportunity could be offered to you. Saving shall be good for you. Some of you may decide to remain frugal with your money and aim for a big purchase in the near future. Pay attention to your intuition.

King of Swords |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, it is time to think on your feet. You have potential for new beginnings and a chance to step into your power. Use these opportunities to create, build and expand your success. Pick a direction that helps you shift your perspective and aids in remaining positive. Take your time to patiently create a strong foundation for yourself once you start something. The results may take time to show. Try to look at the bigger picture and avoid letting your emotions get in the way of your thinking. Use your logical and practical side in decision-making. Stay away from drama and confusion. Your personal life looks emotionally satisfying. Be patient with people in your life and nurture your relationships.

Page of Swords |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a tremendous surge of energy. It shall be a busy period full of calls, texts, emails and tasks. You will have to manage most things independently. It is time to follow the voice of your own soul and speak your truth. Your communication skills shall help you a lot during this period. It is a good phase to juggle and manage your finances. When it comes to your personal life, some of you may feel like you are stuck in an in-between place. Emotionally, you are going to be very loving, understanding and mature in your approach. Forgive some people in your life and clear out the air. A difficult situation from your recent past could get resolved. Love is on the cards and a new romantic interest could be in the picture.

The Hermit |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, it is time for you to leave your baggage behind and head in a new direction. This week shall be about renewal and rebirth. Be honest and truthful with yourself. Allow yourself time to think, reflect and heal. Do not rush into taking any decisions. Better to wait and watch the situations around you before taking any action. Avoid speaking in a hasty manner. It shall be a busy period and you will find the motivation to complete your tasks. Take care of your precious belongings and check all the details thoroughly before investing your finances/resources into anything. Try to focus your mind on at least one positive thought each day. You can expect things to stabilise and settle in the near future.

Eight of Cups |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week maintain a slow and steady pace to things. The answers you seek are coming. Till then, it shall be a good period to think about your future and start planning things. Look at the big picture and keep the long-term benefits in perspective. Remember to keep these plans handy and ready for later. For the time being, avoid making too many changes and try to grow within your current situation. Some of you may have to deal with important people and authority figures during this period. Make sure you remain tactful and do not challenge them. Keep a check on your words and temper. Focus on travelling and expanding your mindset. If anyone decides to walk away, allow them to take that call. Know you are loved by people who truly care about you.

Knight of Pentacles |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, slow and steady wins the race. This week you shall be very creative and confident. Channel your inner strength and patience to deal with situations. Protect your peace of mind at all costs. The calmer you are the better it shall be. Try to lighten up the mood every now and then by engaging in activities/hobbies that bring you joy. Weigh your options carefully, if you have to take any decisions. Be impartial when deciding/choosing. Travel shall be favourable. When it comes to your personal life, your relationships will see a lot of healing. There could be a new romantic love interest in the picture. Your heart shall blossom with affection and you will feel a magnetic pull towards any new or existing partners.

The Lovers |

Deck- White Sage Tarot

