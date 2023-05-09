Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 8th, 2023 to May 14th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this is a very strategic period where you need to make plans and have a focused approach towards achieving your goals. Try to channelize a strong yet calm energy. You will try to handle multiple responsibilities, however, you are asked to take the role of a leader and delegate work to respective people. Dive deeper into issues and get to the root of things to get a clearer picture. Partnerships are favored during this period. In your personal relationships, stick to the people who are loyal to you. Do not let your past experiences hold you back.

Six of Cups |

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this week you will feel like a brand new person open to change. Remain flexible and patient. Try to avoid people who try to force their opinions on you. However, if anyone challenges you or steps on your toes, it is important to retaliate and stand your ground. Speak what is on your mind assertively. Confidence is your key to success. This is going to be a financially abundant and work-wise productive period. Your personal and family life is going to be very emotionally fulfilling. However, try to find time for rest and relaxation by yourself.

Seven of Wands |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, there is a lot of clarity coming to you this week which can lighten your load, however, you may hesitate to take any decision or step forward. You may not feel like looking at a new perspective or your ego may come in the way of changing your mindset. You will seek more independence. Your current path is full of responsibilities, tasks and busyness. Try to reduce the burden on yourself. Remain open to receiving blessings. Remember to take care of your physical and mental health during this period. Tap into your spiritual side for answers and practice gratitude. It is a good time to clear out the clutter from your life.

Two of Wands |

Cancer:

This week, you are emerging into a period of light and clarity. ‘The Sun’ is one of the most positive cards in the deck. It heralds freedom and movement. There shall be an opportunity to start a new successful chapter in your life. You will see the wheels of your life turning speedily in the direction of your choice. If you have been feeling lethargic and listless, this energy shall bring confidence and the ability to thrive in any situation. It is time to push through any insecurities and act on your plans. Use your past experiences to navigate new waters. Offer gratitude towards the journey that has brought you to this moment. Make the most of this auspicious period.

The Sun |

Leo:

Dear Leos, this week, in your quest to attain perfection you are going to create heartache for yourself. There is tremendous positive energy waiting to support you and luck is on your side. However, you may be focusing too much on your past or you will be plagued by the fear of making mistakes. Use your mind wisely but don’t get worked up with unknown fears. Try to keep your emotions in check. Let things build slowly and steadily. Some of you may even prefer to spend time alone. Make sure you don’t wallow in self-pity or moroseness. Pick a new hobby or cater to a new passion to stay happy and content.

Five of Cups |

Virgo:

This week you will experience a lot of emotional healing. There could be a realization or a reality check in your personal and emotional life. While some of you may finalize an ending in your relationships, others may make things official with a significant other. Irrespective of your circumstances, there shall be fresh beginnings which will turn out to be positive in the long run. Singles could meet someone special. Those looking for a partner will see a successful outcome. Your family and friends shall support you during this phase. It is an excellent period to buy a new home or carry out renovations. Travel is also favorable. At work, you will be inspired by new ideas, however, try to remain practical in your approach.

The Hierophant |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week there shall be many unexpected changes happening in your life. Some things which were not built on a firm foundation will collapse. In the long run, this is a much needed positive shift. Be patient and go with the flow. Avoid the urge to control things. Take time out alone in solitude to process and regroup. You can start planning the next phase. Try to look at the big picture instead of getting into minute details. Your power to manifest is strong during this period. Track down your fears and desires to see what you would like to invite into your life. Forgive and focus on the positives.

Strength |

Scorpio:

This week you are attuned to your spiritual and divine side. As a water sign, especially, a Scorpio, your capability to tap into your intuition is better than most signs. Use this ability to your advantage. Your clarity of thoughts and expressions will be very strong during this period. Effective communication and collaborations with people shall be your key to success. You will start seeing positive results of the hard work you have put in the past. After much waiting, you will get the desired outcome. Do not try to rush your progress. It is a great time for you to shift your focus to strengthening your mental and physical health.

The High Priestess |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this is going to be a victorious week. It is a great time to travel, explore, study and experiment. You already know the answers. Just step into the truth and see things for what they truly are. There is much emotional healing coming your way during this period. Connect with your emotions and get into the depths of things with people around you, especially, in your personal life. A new romantic cycle could be beginning for some of you. Your work life will need team effort and diligence to achieve success. Don’t be impatient, things are finally aligning as per the way you desire. Make the most of this abundant and auspicious period.

Six of Wands |

Capricorn:

This week don’t let your past hold you back. There are bigger and better things waiting in the new direction that you are taking. This period is meant for planning and strategizing. Keep a clear vision of your future. A clearer vision helps manifest better things into your life. Hence, take time to ponder and reflect. Avoid taking any major decisions or actions at this time. Some of you may feel less supported or left out in your personal life. It will be important that you clearly communicate your emotional needs. Some of you may feel a financial crunch. Focus on creating more savings.

Eight of Cups |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, this week you are going to be a hurry to get a lot of work accomplished and you will definitely get a lot of work done. This period may involve work related travel. You may be waiting for some important decision or information. The delay in things getting revealed to you will cause you some discomfort. Try to bring a gentle touch in your approach and show compassion with people around you. There is much healing coming your way. Don’t lose your sense of hope. Your personal life may take a back-seat during this period.

Three of Wands |

Pisces:

This week you are stepping into a brand new phase of your life. There is much potential to create success in any new ventures that you will start now. You are going to feel empowered by this fresh energy. Don’t let any past hurts come in the way of your joy. Enjoy the present moment to its fullest. Show the world your real talents and skills. Some of you could be offered new work or financial opportunity. Both, romantic and work-oriented partnerships are favored at this time. Try to meditate and connect with the divinity of your choice to feel more grounded and safe.

The Magician |

Deck- White Sage Tarot