Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 2 to May 8, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Dear Aries, you are going to be in a very powerful position this week. You will be consulted for your expertise and guidance. Tap into your leadership skills, however, beware of becoming too rigid or bossy. A win-win situation can occur if you are patient and listen to what others have to say. Look at the big picture and start planning for your long term future. Overall, this is a highly positive week and you will attract whatever you desire.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Dear Taureans, last few weeks may have been slow. However, this week asks you to be bold and confident. This is a great time to transform, channelize leadership and creative energy. Do not be afraid to make the first move. You will seek independence and freedom from people and responsibilities. Overall, this is a highly energetic week.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

You will see a lot of positive transformation in your life this week, Gemini. There is tremendous healing coming your way. Channelize positive affirmations and manifestation techniques. Home, family and finances will be of primary importance. Time to take long term decisions in your finances and career.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Beginning of the week is all about contemplation and reflection. Your intuition is going to be strong and you can rely on your inner voice for guidance. You may want to keep some ideas and thoughts to yourself. Towards the end of the week things will speed up and you will feel empowered to take action. Start executing without delays during the weekend.

Leo:

Tarot Card: King of Cups

This week is all about emotions and feelings. You may feel particularly vulnerable. This is a good time to step-up activities at work. There could be new projects and you will be required to work hard to establish firm foundations. Make sure you do not isolate yourself from your co-workers. Try to reach out to your loved ones if you need emotional support. Take care of your finances.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

There is much financial stability and opportunities coming your way! You are a magnet for much abundance and prosperity. Some Virgos may see a raise, promotion or new job opportunities. Your focus will be on long term gains and investments too. Try to maintain work-life balance, especially if you have been feeling alone. This is a good time to reach out to your loved ones and enjoy some much needed social interactions.

Libra:

Tarot Card: The Empress

This is a very auspicious period which will bring much prosperity and abundance. You will feel like a million bucks. Your personal appeal will be on a high. You will channelize much passion in your romantic relationships. Bring a gentle touch to those around you. Divine timing is working in your favour. Energy is gaining momentum to manifest and attract whatever you want in your life. Make the most of this period.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Love, romance and companionship will be a focus this week, Dear Scorpio. Some of you may even have choices and options in love. Do not get lost in superficial aspects of your potential partners. Delve deeper and get to know them before offering commitment. This is a great time to tap into your spiritual and intuitive side. On the career and family front, you are required to collaborate and work as a team to achieve successful results.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

This is going to be an emotionally charged week. You will be sensitive and will take steps to resolve some personal issues. You will be bold and courageous in following your passions. Creative energy will flow naturally and you will be eager to execute many ideas and plans. Don’t forget to look at the big picture from a practical perspective before taking vital decisions.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: The Empress

This week is about stepping out of your comfort zone and letting go of all the things, people and circumstances that no longer serve you. It is a necessary activity as you will be making space for a very abundant and prosperous energy. It may seem difficult, however, with some patience you will manage to clear the clutter from your life. This is a good time to manifest anything you desire hence make the most of it!

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Dear Aquarius, you are on solid ground this week. You shall focus on your personal ambitions and stability. This is a good time to draw long term plans, especially financial plans. You are not interested in paying attention to unnecessary distractions and offers from those around you. After a difficult period, you will finally see some positive results materializing.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Dear Pisces, you have been very patient lately. You have built some wealth and competence after much hard work and perseverance. In the recent past, you may have tapped majorly into your practical side however, now is the time to channelize your emotional and peaceful self. After all, you are a sensitive water sign. It is time to release unnecessary burdens and negativity. Yoga and grounding will be very beneficial during this period.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST