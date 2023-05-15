Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 15th, 2023 to May 21st, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week is about finding the right work-life balance. Be selective in taking on projects and work. Know your worth and avoid running behind anything and everything. Set your sights on higher targets and goals. This is an excellent period to get rest and recuperate from any health issues. Try to relax in a calm and peaceful place. Focus on creating a healthy schedule. Watch what you eat and drink.

Travel is favorable during this time. Your personal and emotional life will be very satisfying. Aim to spend more time with your near and dear ones.

Four of Swords |

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, some of you may have felt a little lonely and wanted a partner to explore the world. This week presents a chance to find long term love and connections. Those in existing relationships may solidify their intentions through marriage or proposals. Aim to establish committed relationships which will stand the test of time. Be loyal to people who have stuck to you through thick and thin. Practice gratitude and open up your heart to connect on a deep level with your loved ones. You could be invited to a party or celebration in your close circle. This period is all about making use of your communication skills to clearly convey what is on your mind. Some of you may start healing from a health issue.

Page of Swords |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week is going to be all about family, people and community. It is an excellent period for your personal life. Your interactions with loved ones will be happy and emotionally fulfilling. Some of you may decide to buy a new home. Your social skills will be put to the test. Step out of your comfort zone and be brave and honest in expressing your desires. Some of you could be awarded for your work or you can expect a party or celebration in your close circle. Be proud of your achievements. Despite it being a socially busy week, you will be blessed with spiritual guidance. Take some time off to pause and reflect. Some of you may feel like age is catching up, especially, after experiencing aches and pains or issues with joint health. Pay attention to any such teething health issues.

Ten of Pentacles |

Cancer:

This week use your mind wisely. Be realistic in your expectations. This does not mean that you have to doubt your capability. It only means that the answers you need are yet to come and you may have to build on your projects a little further before seeing desired results. Plan and strategize well. Be flexible in your approach and cross-pollinate ideas and thoughts in a team-setting. Your social skills and ties can help you progress faster. Your home life shall be stable and will act as a peaceful buffer from a hectic work-life. Try to garner support from your loved ones if you feel emotionally vulnerable. Some of you may decide to carry out home renovations.

Two of Wands |

Leo:

Dear Leos, this week, you are going to be in a hurry to get plenty of tasks accomplished. Some of you are going to wrap up some old/long running projects. Your ability to execute and manifest is going to be strong. Try to use your negotiation skills to your advantage. Avoid getting into a verbal battle or power struggle. Keep your temper in check. Be open to travel and change. Your home and family life will also need time and attention. You may feel impatient when dealing with personal issues. Try to get support from family members by being vocal about your needs.

Ten of Pentacles |

Virgo:

This week a lot of options are going to be revealed to you. Indecision and confusion could get the better of you. Try to dig deeper before taking any decisions. Don’t let your past patterns get in the way of taking any decisions. Spirit has your back. While it is ok to communicate from a distance, the advice is to take some space away from people. Enjoy ‘Me’ time by yourself and do what makes you feel good. Put yourself first. Love and pamper yourself. Healing has been a big theme for Virgos recently and you should continue on that path.

Seven of Cups |

Libra:

Dear Libra, some of you are going through a very tough cycle. This period may bring fatigue and your emotions may run high. Try to take better care of your mental and physical health. Make extra effort to eat well and nurture yourself, first. Rest and sleep should be high on your priority list. Let go of things that you cannot control or influence. Trust your instincts and connect with your higher-self. You may be blessed with some shining new ideas. However wait for your energy to return to come back into the limelight.

Ten of Swords |

Scorpio:

Balance is the key-word for this week. Some of you have healed from an issue and are now rearing to go ahead. Your ambitions are back on track and you wish to reclaim your sense of power. However, you must strike the right balance between work and rest. Find a breather and some peace when you can. Dig deep and investigate things before taking a risk or a leap of faith. When it comes to your personal life, work through your emotional fears. Your intimate life with your partner can be sensual and exciting. You will have a chance to reignite the passion that you share.

Temperance |

Sagittarius:

You are coming to the end of a tough cycle. You may feel like keeping down the burden you have been carrying along. The message of a rebirth is reverberating very strongly in your cards. Don’t be afraid of all the changes coming your way during this period. You are going to emerge as a very confident and solid individual. Stand your ground and do what feels right for your well-being. Find your safe space or sanctuary and detoxify in any and every way. Let go of your old patterns even if it seems uncomfortable or inconvenient. Seek support and help from people around you.

Wheel of Fortune |

Capricorn:

This is going to be a busy week wherein you will be tackling multiple responsibilities and tasks. Expect many phone-calls, texts, messages and e-mails. Some of the blocks you have faced in the past will be removed and things will speedily move ahead. Have faith in your capabilities and dig deeper into things. Do your homework, study or research. Don’t accept shallow answers and solutions. Trust the Universe and try to get different perspectives on things rather than just accepting things at face value. Some of you will have a chance to connect with your old friends and family. It is a good time to party and celebrate. Enjoy good food and drinks.

Three of Cups |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, you are stepping back into your power. Your sharp wit, analytical ability and intellect will bowl people over. You are going to understand your worth. It is time to be bold and make the first move. The next path you choose maybe different from what you may have thought. You will try to move out of your comfort zone, even if it makes you uncomfortable. Therein shall be your real growth. Some of you may claim your independence and stand your ground. Aquarians thrive better when they don’t follow the crowd but stand tall and proud by paving their own way. This week you have to do just that, be your own leader. Travel is going to be favored during this period.

Queen of Swords |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, you have a new start coming and it is time to sign new contracts and assignments. Take time out before beginning something. Be prepared to put in the hard work only once things are confirmed and formalized. If you have already started something and it is not going as per plan, you may have to walk away from such a situation. Be logical and practical in your approach. Try to accept the truth in a given circumstance. Take some space from people to contemplate and reflect. Your ability to manifest is strong. Hence, speak and visualize your world into being.

Eight of Pentacles |

Deck- White Sage Tarot