Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from March 28 to April 3, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: 9 of Swords

There is a continuation of some mentally taxing energy from the previous week. The advice is to be less rigid and bossy in your approach. Do not expect perfection at this time. There maybe some differences or concerns about your family and loved ones. Family issues will be taken care of. A new lucky cycle is beginning, focus on relaxing and unwinding.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: 2 of Wands

Advertisement

There were many changes happening in your life until recently. The last few weeks have been transformative and you have emerged as a much evolved person. You will have much clarity now and will be in a better position to take decisions. This is a good time to focus on improving your health.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: Temperance

Advertisement

You are asked to heal fears around love and relationships. This is a good time to heal emotional wounds from the past. Let divine timing take its course, stop trying to control every aspect of the outcome. Know that you are worthy and capable. Allow all the doubts to rest. Once you have dealt with your fears there is much progress to be made.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: 9 of Wands

A difficult period is coming to an end for you Cancerians. The past few weeks will have transformed you into a better individual. There is much clarity and energy returning to you. Despite some fatigue, you will move ahead full speed without hesitation. You will be engaged in calls, texts and messages later this week.

Leo:

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Advertisement

This is your week to take a break and experience calm and peaceful moments. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee and pamper yourself. Go to that spa, practice some yoga and meditation. Music will be healing. Those who are artists will do well in their profession. You will be more in touch with your emotional and intuitive side. Try and express your feelings of love and appreciation with the special people in your lives.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

This is a slow and content week for you Virgo. You will want to take a break and head on a vacation or at least away from all the hustle and bustle of the world. You will seek peace and solitude to reflect and gain wisdom. However, there is some communication heading your way which is important to address. Guard against losing your temper and watch your words carefully.

Libra:

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

This is an emotionally reflective week Libra where you are asked to observe everything and everyone carefully from a distance. This is a good time to prepare by studying, reading and researching. Wait and watch for things to fall into place. The time for things to manifest is not there yet. Trust in divine timing.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Dear Scorpio, you seek freedom and independence! You are tired of being trapped in some situation and want to break-free. Ironically, you maybe required to collaborate with others to get your work done. If you are starting any projects at work, ensure that you share the workload. This is favorable period for short trips or vacations.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

You are brimming with raw power and creative energy this week. All this energy will need an outlet. You shall be impulsive and impatient. This is a favourable time for people who are in the profession of communications and writing. You will channel a lot of passion which will also be reflected in your romantic relationships. There will be a lot of communication and movement in the matters of love.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

After the setback from last week, you maybe in a rush to complete tasks. You will be highly energetic and impatient. Make sure you do not miss any important details.

You crave independence and freedom. Beware of cutting people out or being curt in your communication. It is necessary to keep the big picture in mind before taking impulsive decisions right now.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 8 of Wands

You have shown a lot of restraint in the last few days. There will push and pull between work and rest. Try to maintain a balance. You have a lot of healing and playful energy coming your way. You will feel increasingly independent in the coming days. Luck will be on your side. This week promises much clarity and child-like joy. Make the most of this positive energy.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 3 of Pentacles

Your confidence will be on the rise. This week ensures good progress in your career. Collaborate and share the workload with your colleagues. Finances will see some improvement. Make sure you do not waste resources in your haste. Your emotions will be running high and this will make you impatient. Try to practice some ‘Grounding’ and meditation to soothe nervous energy.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST