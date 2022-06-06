Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from June 6th to June 12th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

File

Aries: Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

This is a week where your finances will be a focal point of attention. Invest, save and draw long terms plans to expand your finances. This is a good period for those seeking financial self-sufficiency. It is time to get disciplined in your habits and to release all the past negativity. You will crave travel and independence at this time. Beware of becoming impatient and using careless words with others.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Dear Taurus, this week you will be in your element. You will feel grounded, stable and secure. You can now plan and build long term wealth for yourself. Any personal issues are going to get resolved. You will be very compassionate with those around you. It is time to collaborate with others at work. Some Taureans may plan some renovations in their homes. Nature and plants will be healing for your energy.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Strength

There is a need to channelize much patience this week. Step out of your comfort zone. You will have searing clarity which will help you set healthy boundaries with people around you. There is a need to give a lot of love to your physical health and body. Getting good rest and sleep is vital this week. Self-love and mindfulness is recommended.

Cancer: Tarot Card: King of Cups

Trust in the magic this week, Cancer! This is a highly fortuitous period and you will be your best self. You will be confident, emotionally mature, understanding and loving. Any new projects started now will work in your favour. Those suffering from physical ailments will start healing well. Your relationship with your loved ones will improve. You will have much clarity and energy this week. Make the most of this auspicious time!

Leo: Tarot Card: Hanged Man

Some unexpected changes may have thrown you off balance last week. You are urged to trust in the Universe and have faith in your dreams. You will be given alternate ideas or goals to achieve and it will work out better in the larger picture. Despite some creative blocks you will move slowly and steadily towards your goals and you will definitely see success.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

This is a week full of energetic action, execution and moving ahead full steam. You will stand firm and strong in the face of challenges. Defend your ideas passionately. You may face a barrage of calls, texts, messages, etc. Anything that was stuck in the past will start moving ahead towards resolution. Balance your feelings properly as small things will trigger you.

Libra: Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

You will have complete clarity of the direction you want to take. This week should be about strategically planning your next few steps while keeping sight of your goals in mind. You are asked move ahead slowly but steadily. This is a favourable period to do financial planning. Some Libras may get new career opportunities. You will have to invest a lot of hard-work to achieve the success you desire.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Three of Wands

You have strong creative and leadership energy backing you this week. You will be bold, fearless yet compassionate with people. Your advice and guidance will be appreciated by others. There may have been delays in the past but things will slowly start progressing in your favour. This energy will work best if you channelize confidence and let and your talent shine. Travel or related activities will be auspicious.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Time to move on from people, places and circumstances that no longer serve you. Remember, spirit has your back. You are going to be your bold, confident, creative and fearless self. Channelize this energy to your advantage to move ahead in the direction you desire. This is a favourable period for mindfulness and reflection.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: The Tower

You will encounter some uncomfortable truths this week, Capricorn. The foundation that you have built in certain situations will crumble. However, note that these karmic changes were inevitable and destined for the greater good. You will finally have the clarity you need, especially in a personal situation. Practice mindfulness and patience during this period. Time to let go of circumstances that no longer serve you.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

It is time to keep all the unnecessary burdens of expectations away. There will be endings and beginnings of cycles in certain areas of your life. Let go of control and practice mindfulness and patience instead. There shall be ample abundance and opportunities around you to help you thrive. This period is perfect to release all the demons of the past and make peace with your current path.

Pisces: Tarot Card: King of Wands

This is a highly auspicious period for you, Pisces. You will transform and exude energy that is bold, creative and charismatic. You must step out of your comfort zone to make the most of it. There will be much opportunity to create financial abundance in your life. Singles could meet someone special. Those in committed relationships will see their bond strengthen.

Deck- White Sage Tarot