Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from June 19th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week stick to your guns and focus on what you already have in hand. Stay committed to your current path. This may be true for any area of your life but more so for your work situation. Select specific tasks and target your energy into it with sincerity. Spirit/ God/Universe has your back hence use this period to reflect and introspect. It will help you cut through confusion and chase what really matters. When it comes to taking risks, use a conservative and cautious approach. Try to save your money and resources. There shall be a lot of support from your family and friends. Your personal life can bring you happiness and contentment.

Four of Pentacles |

Taurus:

This week you are going to take control into your own hands. You are going to turn on ‘Boss’ energy. Your passionate and authoritative attitude will be noticed by others. Work is going to be important during this period and some of you will be offered leadership positions. This is an excellent period to sign new contracts or start a new venture. Your experience shall come into good use. Stick to tried and tested methods for improved success. It is time for some of you to go back to learning something new (higher education) or revise whatever you have learnt in the past. Try to read and research. In your personal life, some of you may decide to get married or commit to a new relationship.

The Emperor |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week your mind shall be full of ideas and your energy levels shall be high. This energetic period is going to fill you with enthusiasm and joy. Make the most of it. Try not to get too carried away by your thoughts and ideas. Be realistic in your approach. Create a firm foundation and build on it. Your boundless energy will help you achieve many tasks during this period. However, try to channelize your energy into things that truly matter. Don’t get disheartened if you have to drop a few ideas. You may park it for later and it shall not be wasted. If you work in a team, try to delegate tasks instead of keeping things vague. Pay attention to your health.

Seven of Cups |

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week you shall be ambitious and primed to aim for the absolute best. Work shall occupy a sizeable amount of your time. There shall be an opportunity to lay a solid foundation in some important undertakings. However, this period could also bring some confusion. Your mind could get clouded by fears which may cause indecision. Try to find time to retreat enough to cut through confusion and find appropriate solutions. It is ok to let your personal life take a backseat. The safety and comfort of your loved ones shall be taken care of without your intervention. ‘Balance and good sleep’ shall be crucial this week.

Two of Swords |

Leo:

This period calls for hard work and perseverance. Try to keep an open mind when it comes to learning new things. You can change your approach mid-way basis newly acquired information. Nothing is set in stone hence keep a flexible outlook. Don’t be afraid of facing stronger or bigger rivals. Spirit/God/Universe shall be your guide, connect with divine energy for better results. Travel shall be favorable at this time. Some of you will also have to devote time to your family and friends. There could be a celebration or party in your social circle. Focus new methods of improving your health. Some of you may find a healthcare professional who will be able to provide you with beneficial guidance.

Eight of Pentacles |

Virgo:

This week try to find a balanced approach. Keep away unnecessary responsibilities. Avoid confrontations, you will not get the desired outcome through it. Instead, use patience, negotiation and dialogue. You will be able to find to a win-win situation that could be beneficial for everyone. Healthy collaborations will bring you success. Some of you need to use this period to transform your external self. Invest in looking good clothing and self-care. You need to remind yourself what you are capable of achieving. Keep your self-esteem and morale high. It is time you trust God/Universe/Divine Power. It will bring you much clarity.

Justice |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week after experiencing some important changes you will move to a calmer period. There is much abundance and prosperity coming your way. Practice gratitude and have patience. Trust that you shall grow and thrive. This is an excellent period to socialize and collaborate with people. Some adjustments shall be required in your relationships. Try to keep things clear from your end without losing your temper. You may decide to connect with old friends and revive your connections with some family members. There could be a celebration in your social circle which will make you feel happy and content. It is time for you to indulge in good food, drinks and conversations.

Three of Cups |

Scorpio:

This week divine timing is in your favor. It is bringing clarity of thought and action. You will know exactly what you want. This will help you step-up and take the right risks when moving ahead. It is ok to be bold and make the first move. Confidence shall be your key to success. Don’t let your past hold you back. Some of you may start a new chapter in your career and finances. The indications are positive and you will be able to establish much financial stability. Pay attention to your feelings and intuition. It is time for you to bring a fresh perspective into your relationship with your partner. Let go of unhealthy patterns in your close connections, especially romantic ones.

Ace of Swords |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to start seeing some positive results of work that you have done in the past. This is a great period for your finances and financial stability. There is going to be much abundance and luck on your side. Collaborate with people to achieve better results. Take time out to pause, reflect and appreciate how far you have come in your journey. You are going to be emotional, kind and understanding in your approach during this period. Trust your instincts and intuition. However, make sure that your kindness is not taken for granted. Try to identify and heal some unhealthy patterns which have stayed with you. In your personal life, intimacy with your partner shall be intense and fulfilling.

Three of Wands |

Capricorn:

This week identify your unhealthy patterns and behaviors. It could be overindulgence in food, drinks, shopping, spending on frivolous items or any other addictions. Your emotions are going to run high and they need to be managed in a proper manner. Try to get a reality check. It will help you discover what habits you need to break to improve your lifestyle. Beware of people who support your addictive patterns. Focus on creating a stable future for yourself, one which has better financial security and freedom. A little discipline shall greatly benefit you during this period. Clear out unnecessary clutter from your life. Travel shall be favorable.

The Devil |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week ‘Slow and steady wins the race’. Channelize a relaxed, peaceful and patient approach. You will be able to accomplish a lot with your calm demeanor. Try to look at the bigger picture. Focus on creating stability in your life bit by bit. You will have the opportunity to work with different kinds of professionals. Communicate and collaborate well. Take whatever opportunity you get to learn new things. In your personal relationships, apply the same principles. Remain calm and relaxed. It will help you resolve any prevailing tensions in your connections. Your close loved ones shall appreciate your sensitive and emotional side.

Three of Pentacles |

Pisces:

This week you are going to be filled with creativity and enthusiasm. Don’t let the fear of perfection or age old customs and traditions hold you back. Take a leap of faith. Expand your mind through higher education, philosophical conversations, travel, exploration and experimentation. Unveil your gifts to the world. Don’t be afraid of being unique and different. There is good momentum for manifestation. You could create a win-win outcome for everyone involved in a personal or professional negotiation. Singles could meet someone special. Your soft romantic side could charm a potential love interest. There shall be intense chemistry in your connections. Some of you may decide to commit to a relationship or marry an existing partner.

Knight of Cups |

Deck- White Sage Tarot