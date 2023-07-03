Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 3rd, 2023 To Jul 9th, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

This week invite people into your life. Connect with your emotional side. Spend time with people who are close to you. Eat, drink and make merry. Some of you could celebrate a milestone, happy occasion, wedding, promotion or a new job. Your platonic relationships will bring much joy and happiness. It is time for you to step into your power. You are going to get recognition for your past work. Be bold and make the first move. As an Aries, you are good at initiating things and that is exactly what you should be doing right now. Leave the end results to divine power. At work, you are going to be in a hurry to accomplish tasks. Try to maintain an even temperament and watch your words.

Three of Cups |

Taurus:

Dear Taureans, this week brings an immense positive surge of energy! There is wish fulfilment and happiness on the cards. You are walking away from things that are no longer working out and opening yourself up to infinite possibilities. Surround yourself with people who love, support and protect you. Be proud of whatever you have achieved until now. There shall be a lot of excitement, however, try to put a practical plan in place to reach your goals. In your personal life, you may feel overwhelmed by emotions. Too much of a good things may also lead things going out of balance. Hence, temper your feelings. Your perception and intuition is going to be strong. Use it to your advantage.

Nine of Cups |

Gemini:

You need a fresh new perspective this week. Some of you may decide to step out of your comfort zone to do something you have not done before. Others may stay at home and reflect. The energy is more favorable to go out and keep up with changing times. Exchange ideas, have productive conversations and work with people in teams. You will have the ability to absolutely shine in a group setting. Your passion and conviction will be noticed and that will give a boost to your confidence. Don’t be afraid of speaking your mind even if it feels like your opinions are different from others. Those who may choose to spend more time at home can work on improving their personal relationships. Keep yourself open to giving and receiving unconditional love.

Four of Cups |

Cancer:

This week, you shall be blessed with clarity of thought. Track down your fears, desires and pave your way forward. It is time to let go of all the memories of things that have not worked out in the past. Don’t let your pride get in the way of moving ahead. Step up and take the lead in your professional setting. Your knowledge and experience can help others. Some of you may decide to sign a new contract or could be offered a new job opportunity. In your personal life, you shall be more emotionally expressive. Matters of love and romance shall work well. You will have the ability to charm people around you. Try to incorporate some fun and excitement in your life during this period.

Knight of Cups |

Leo:

Dear Leos, this week you can expect major changes to occur in your life. You are closing some old chapters. Try to look at the bigger picture. In the long term these changes will seem necessary. Some of you may feel emotionally overwhelmed. Try to take one step at a time in the direction of your goals and stick to what you know. Trust the Universe and believe in the impossible. Some of you may be offered a new job or financial opportunity. Dig deep and conduct proper checks before joining or accepting any offers. Travel shall be favorable at this time. You will see positive results in your personal life if you have been putting efforts into being more emotionally available.

Wheel of Fortune |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, this week you are going to be practical, straight forward and absolutely ruthless in your approach. You will successfully balance your creative and logical side. Your self-confidence is going to be high and your leadership skills shall be top-notch. People will be drawn to your charismatic persona and your very presence will create an impact on your surroundings. No one and nothing will be able to stop you from achieving whatever it is that you set your mind to achieving. Your past will no longer bother you. In your personal life, you will be charming in your approach. If you meet a potential romantic interest, try to build camaraderie before jumping to conclusions. Overall, this is a highly auspicious and joyous period, make the most of it.

King of Swords |

Libra:

This week is about choices. You will juggle options and it will be difficult to decide. Think from a place of abundance and go ahead. You are ensured a new beginning or rebirth, if you decide firmly, especially when it comes to your money or career. Some of you may have been juggling your finances and it may not have been an easy task. Focus on the positives and don’t let this situation impact your self-esteem. Your emotions could be running high, hence your judgment may seem clouded. Follow the voice of your inner-being through mediation and mindfulness exercises. There may be a need to start a healthy diet or exercise regime. Some of you may feel like certain relationships have become transactional in nature. Your chemistry with your romantic partner will improve.

The Lovers |

Scorpio:

This week is about taking some important decisions. It is time to cut people and things out of your life which are no longer working. Stretching circumstances beyond their time and date can cause unnecessary pressures. It is better to let go. The people who are meant to love and care for you exist and they will continue to do so. Stick to your values and ideals. Watch your words, try to be diplomatic and humble in your speech. Some of you may hear an important message from a higher authority or a court. Any decisions that has been stuck or pending will be answered. You are soon approaching the end of a tough cycle.

The Hierophant |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this is going to be a busy and hectic week. You can expect a lot of interactions and communication from various quarters. This period shall be about taking action, staying fast and speedy in your approach. Keep your plans and strategies ready as you will be kept on your toes. Clear your mind of unnecessary clutter to stay focused on important tasks. In all this commotion, don’t get your eyes off your goals and targets. Keep looking at the bigger picture. Your finances are going to grow right now. It is time to plan them well and start saving. In personal life, look at things from a more emotionally mature standpoint. Keep yourself in other’s shoes, use empathy and you will see success.

Five of Wands |

Capricorn:

This week get ready to take a leap of faith and move in a new direction. Change is good, in your case. It is time for you to become more self-sufficient. Start afresh, take risks, and channelize your curiosity. You will be brimming with excitement and energy. However, try to temper it and pace yourself. Build a solid foundation in your work and projects. Your passion towards your work will bring you success. Don’t be afraid of making some adjustments, whenever required. There could be fresh new beginnings even in your personal life too. Some of you may connect with family, friends or past lovers who may not have been in touch recently.

The World |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week ‘Slow and steady wins the race’. It is time to wait and watch. Allow things to build at their own pace. Create a more predictable schedule for yourself. Try to keep your confidence high. Every week need not be exciting. A seemingly boring phase can benefit you greatly at this time. This is an excellent period for reflection, healing and nurturing yourself. Detoxify your mind body and soul by cutting out things such as junk food, social media consumption and sedentary lifestyle. File your taxes, deep clean your surroundings and get all the boring but productive work done. Some of you may be waiting for some results or answers. Avoid showing all your plans to others. It may be best to keep certain details to yourself.

Knight of Pentacles |