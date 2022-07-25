Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from July 25th to July 31st, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Four of Wands

There are some bold decisions to be made on the home and family front. These decisions will have a long term impact. A renewal in personal relationships is on the cards. Be strong and take the first step towards healing your relationships. Do not seek perfection in these bonds. There could be a party or celebration in your family or friend circle. Some Aries could sign a contract, get married or attend a wedding.

Taurus: Tarot Card: King of Swords

This is a time to be confident and channelize leadership energy. You will plan and strategize for future success. Your energy will be strong, practical, cold and logical. This week you shall be required to work as a team with others and lead them, in certain cases. Do not get impatient when it comes to incorporating changes, take actions step by step.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

You may feel stuck this week, Dear Geminis. You may already have the clarity to take certain decisions however, it may require you to let off of something in your life. Do not let other’s opinions and thinking influence you. There may-be a fresh new beginning and restart waiting to happen in some area of your life. Something from your past may enter again in your life. Embrace all the changes occurring right now.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

You will be highly impatient this week, Dear Cancerians. Keep your temper in check. Too many options or choices will leave you frustrated. You may feel lost in the fog of indecision. However, the answers you need are coming soon. This is a good time to channelize calm and soothing energy. Divert your mind to small and unimportant chores or activities. Take some space from others, if needed.

Leo: Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Overall this is a highly auspicious week, Dear Leos. You will feel strong, stable and confident. This shall be an excellent week on the work and finances front. You may-be required to guide and help those around you. There is endless growth and potential in a new project or relationship. You will feel much excitement and fulfilment, especially in the matters of love. Keep feelings of jealousy or possessiveness aside. Take special care to maintain appropriate work-life balance.

Virgo: Tarot Card: The Empress

This is the time to showcase your talents to the rest of the world. There is much abundance available to you this week. You will feel the need to indulge in materialistic pleasures such as food, drinks, good clothing or other luxurious experiences. It is a good period to enjoy physical intimacy with a partner. Beware of going overboard as you feel the need to pamper and treat yourself. Take good care of your health.

Libra: Tarot Card: Page of Wands

You will be full of creative energy and clarity this week, Dear Libra. Women will perform an important role in your life currently. They will act as a support in giving you the impetus you need to achieve your dreams. Your home, family and finances shall come into focus. Make the best use of this time as you have much energy to execute important tasks.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Three of Swords

This could be potentially difficult week. There will be many obstacles and roadblocks in your path, however, you will have all the strength and courage to overcome any issues. Remind yourself of your self-worth and firmly believe in your potential, no matter the circumstances. There could be new beginnings in the area of love for some of you.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: The Chariot

You are moving full speed ahead this week. Some of you will be travelling or planning something soon. You will seek freedom/independence and will not let anyone get in your way. This is a week to surrender to a higher power and let it guide you step by step. There will be new beginnings in your work and career. A new project will require you to put in a lot of efforts. Take good care of your health.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: Page of Cups

You want to be a dreamer Dear Capricorn, but you will be called to plan and plot your next move. You will persist in trying to make something ‘perfect’. You have excellent energy supporting you, however, don’t take on more challenges than necessary at this time or you will not be able to juggle multiple tasks. This is a good period to enjoy some creative arts, music, poetry, etc.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Your sixth sense, intuition, third eye chakra will be very active this week. Pay attention to multiple downloads you will get from your higher self. It is guiding you towards a new beginning and you must express gratitude for this gift of knowledge. Think on your feet when taking decisions. It may soon be time to take action and you need to prepare for the same. Take good care of your health.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Five of Wands

There may-be some important financial decisions to be taken in your home and family. These decisions could escalate and lead to arguments, keep your calm and stability intact. If any unexpected changes occur, trust the process. At work you will feel ambitious and will receive a lot of communication swiftly. You may-be pushed to take action quickly in your career. A new romantic cycle will begin for some of you.

Deck- White Sage Tarot