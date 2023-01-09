Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from January 9th 2023 to January 15th, 2023 for all zodiac signs

Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from January 2nd 2023 to January 8th 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This is going to be an emotional week full of celebration and enjoyment. You may have a chance to reconnect with people you haven’t met recently. Beware of overindulgence in food, drinks, shopping and other excesses. Balance will be very important this week. You are going to be bold and fearless during this period. Those looking for information on their health need to be open to receiving important information. Some of you will heal from health concerns due to a good professional. It is a great time to plan your long term future. Overall this is a very positive period in which you could manifest many auspicious things into your life.

Six of Cups |

Taurus:

Some of you need to still recover from overworking or handling too many responsibilities. This is an excellent period to take a step back and reflect on life and focus on your mental/physical healing. The Universe/Divine energy shall support you this week in your journey and push you towards a new positive beginning. Financial and career-wise stability looks good. Social network and connections shall be important during this time. Take whatever opportunity you get to meet and catch-up with your friends, especially if you have felt isolated in the recent past.

Ten of Wands |

Gemini:

This is going to be an inspiring week. You will be full of ideas and ability to execute many tasks. Your mind and thoughts will be turbo charged. There will be a sense of urgency to get everything done, however, you are asked to slow down enough to not miss important details and stay grounded in reality. Some of you may take charge and lead. You faith in your dreams shall come alive again. Take some time and space to achieve your goals this week. Finances will improve and start looking more stable.

Nine of Pentacles |

Cancer:

You may deal with a chaotic and competitive environment this week and you may have to step up and take the lead to bring stability (especially at work). Ensure that you do not get embroiled in the situation and remain neutral. A slow, steady and calm approach will work best during this period. Your manner of thinking will have undergone a significant change in the recent past and some clarity will start coming your way. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes, instead, offer gratitude and grace for whatever you have in your life currently. Bask in the joy and light of life. Travel is on the cards for some of you and it shall be enjoyable. Finances look stable and you may focus on saving more.

Five of Swords |

Leo:

This week Leos shall tap into Divine and Spiritual energy. Some may turn to worship and rituals to invoke positive energy into their life. There shall be a special trust in the Universe and you shall have the power of manifestation working in your favor during this period. Don’t push too hard, let the blessings come your way in an easy manner. Slowly and steadily you will see positive results. Financial stability looks good. Those looking for new job or career opportunities will see success. Some of you may travel and it will help you unwind.

The Magician |

Virgo:

Embrace the flow of life this week, Dear Virgos. Avoid taking on too many responsibilities and start delegating work which is not meant to for you. It shall benefit you to channelize more peaceful energy into your life. Walk away from chaotic and dramatic situations. Only give your energy to people who return it with gratitude and compassion. Travel and exploration shall be lucky during this period. Your personal life shall be stable and will bring contentment and joy.

Ten of Wands |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week may turn out to be confusing and challenging in some ways. Avoid taking any major decisions without assessing the situation properly. Some of you may experience heartbreak or a difficult roadblock. Continue to believe in yourself and trust that even if you do not have the clarity right now, it will come to you soon. Beware of isolating yourself or indulging in excessive food, drinks, shopping or such habits. Seek support and help from your loved ones during this period.

Seven of Cups |

Scorpio:

This week you shall be in a hurry to achieve your ambitions and goals. Slow down enough to not miss important details. Beware of the way you communicate during this period. Try to channelize calm and patient energy. Some of you may find a supportive mentor/guide who will be of help in your growth. Work and finances are looking positive this week. This is a good time to take a step back and check your priorities in life. It shall be beneficial to put your finances in order to match your expectations and priorities.

Knight of Swords |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarians, this week you will feel your energy levels rising and you will channelize a lot of creative inspiration. During this period your finances will come into focus. Some of you may see an increase in your wealth. Travel is on the cards. There could be new beginnings in your work and love life. Some of you will feel loved and supported by your partner and close friends. You shall receive messages from your spirit guides this week, pay attention to those messages. You are asked to express gratitude for all the abundance coming into your life. Show trust that things are turning in your favor.

Page of Wands |

Capricorn:

Those Capricorns who have seen difficult few weeks will see hope and healing coming into their life. Take care of your mind, body and soul. Detoxify from people and circumstances that no longer serve you. Avoid overanalyzing your past and don’t let pride get in your way during this period. There is immense clarity coming to you and it will put you in a carefree and jovial mood. Overall this is going to be a very abundant period. Be open to receiving gifts from the Universe/Divine energy.

Page of Cups |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, this looks like a very favorable week. You will be calm and collected, however you are asked to take time out to recharge and relax by yourself for a little bit. Your home space will provide much comfort and stability during this period. Some of you will receive appreciation and accolades for a job well done. There could be a bonus, promotion or new work opportunity waiting for you. Finances are looking strong. You are going to feel loved and supported during period. Make the most of it.

Nine of Pentacles |

Pisces:

This week you may have to take an important decision. You are asked to seek advice from an experienced teacher/mentor/guide or family member before moving ahead. This person may help you gain clarity and think from a fresh perspective. Don’t aim for perfection instead step out of your comfort zone and take a risk, if needed. Avoid delays in decision-making. You home and family may require time and attention. Clear out the clutter from your surroundings.

Two of Wands |

Deck- White Sage Tarot