Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from January 2nd 2023 to January 8th 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week you may have all the necessary energy and drive but you are asked to take it a little easy. Your focus could be on your home and finances. You may need a new perspective before taking an important decision as you may not be seeing things for what they really are. Your confidence in decision-making will rise after studying all the details carefully. You may need to make a few adjustments, especially in your home. Take special care of your personal belongings and assets. Pay close attention to people and circumstances which seem too good to be true. Avoid oversharing your thoughts and resources with people around you.

Seven of Swords |

Taurus:

This period may seem slow moving and could bring a sense of fatigue and tiredness, initially. However, there are major changes coming into your life where you will be taking a risk. You will receive some important information which will help you move ahead without fear. Taurus is a fixed sign, hence don’t let your stubborn nature come in the way of positive change even if it may seem a little risky to you. You are asked to form alliances with people and not work alone, going forward. Clear away all your old belongings and take good rest during this period.

Nine of Wands |

Gemini:

You will have gone through a sort of rebirth and now you shall feel like you are getting back into the flow of life. Your self-confidence will start picking up. Make sure that you pay attention to the intuitive messages that you receive during this time. Even if you may not have all the answers, you may see options opening up. Take care of your finances. This week you may feel like helping and supporting those around you. You will start building loving connections with your family and friends once again. Excellent period for singles to meet some special.

Two of Wands |

Cancer:

Let go off of all the unnecessary responsibilities weighing on your shoulders. This week you may have to push people to turn self-sufficient and take care of their own needs. Some adjustments shall be required in this aspect. This approach is essential, as your focus has to be directed to more positive avenues such as your own personal growth and success. This period asks you to be assertive, logical, practical and clear in your communication. You will strive to bring many ideas to life. It could be a very karmic period for many of you as you will have an opportunity to break many unhealthy ancestral/family patterns.

Ten of Wands |

Leo:

Many Leos this week shall be given a position of authority and importance which will push them to step up and take the lead. It is important that you surround yourself with the right people, especially if you are assuming a position of authority.

At work, you will be logical, practical and straight forward. Your clear thinking and analytical abilities shall be appreciated. There are rapid and powerful changes occurring in your life right now and you are confident in taking on new changes and challenges. This could also be a financially abundant period. The energy around your love and personal life is also highly auspicious. Overall, this is a very positive week. Make the most of it.

Knight of Cups |

Virgo:

This week I see your confidence rising enough to trust any changes that life brings you. Your clarity of thought will help you a lot during this period. Some of you are asked to aim for better balance between solitude and socializing. At work, you shall be logical, practical and straight forward in your approach. You could turn to spirituality or seek a spiritual teacher to get better insights. This is an excellent period for love and romance for some of you. Singles could meet someone special. Your connections with your loved ones will see a positive turn.

Queen of Swords |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week you may feel a little isolated. Some of you may observe your fears and insecurities coming to the surface. This may especially be true due to sudden changes and endings. Avoid unnecessary confrontation and arguments. Self-confidence and self-reliance is your key to success during this period. Try to focus on the positives and express your gratitude towards existing things. Show trust in the unknown and believe that you are taken care of.

Five of Pentacles |

Scorpio:

This week you shall be in your element. You are confident, mature, understanding and loving. You are gaining a lot of trust in yourself and healing from any physical or emotional issues. You are going to be open to change and your passion towards life will be ignited once again. Even if people test your patience you shall handle it with a lot of skill. This is an excellent period for your finances. Those looking for new work or career opportunities will observe success. Some of you may decide to help others with your resources. Overall, this is a positive period and should be utilized to the maximum.

Ace of Pentacles |

Sagittarius:

This week you are healing from a lot of health and emotional issues and are stepping into your power. Some of you will find your standing in the world and your career goals will require you to focus and put in the hard work. However, all of this does not have to be serious, try to remain playful and take in your stride as Sagittarians usually do. This could be a financially positive period. Stay rooted and grounded. Avoid getting swayed by your environment and surroundings, stick to your path. Some of you may have a new romantic cycle beginning in your life.

Temperance |

Capricorn:

This week you are bold, confident and charismatic. You are releasing any negativity holding you back from success. At work, delve deeper and address the root cause of your problems and get rid of them. You shall be particularly chatty, communicative and open to receiving helpful information. It is a good time to manage and invest your finances. Some of you may be looking forward to a large purchase in the near future. This is an excellent period for love and emotional fulfillment through your family ties. Those looking for a companion will see success.

King of Wands |

Aquarius:

This week you are in your element. Intelligent, straight-forward, logical and practical. You will be particularly ambitious and primed to take action towards your goals fearlessly. Your confidence shall rise exponentially. You are asked to start planning your long term future and avoid getting bogged down by minute details. Finances look steady and those looking for new opportunities will see success. In your personal life you may walk away from situations which no longer serve you. Take care of your needs this week and don’t overlook health concerns if you feel any discomfort.

Queen of Swords |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, you may have managed multiple responsibilities recently hence it is important that you take a short break before starting new projects. You may benefit from rest, recuperation and staying at home. Pay attention to your dreams and intuition. You have the ability to visualize and manifest your future in the coming few weeks. Make sure you list down all the things you wish to bring into your life. You shall slowly and steadily open yourself up to love and will feel like offering your time and attention to loved ones.

The Magician |

Deck- White Sage Tarot