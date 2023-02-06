Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from February 6th 2023 to February 12th 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Step into your power this week and stand your ground when it comes to your ideas and opinions. Don’t let your past experiences hold you back. This is going to be a busy week full of work and practical responsibilities. You shall be committed and devoted to achieving your goals. It is a good time to explore new territories, speak your truth, travel and to learn or study something new. This period shall bring an abundance of love and happiness in close personal relationships. However, ensure that you set healthy boundaries with people around you.

Ten of Cups |

Taurus:

This week you have some new beginnings coming your way and you will be pushed to take some risks. You will experience a rebirth of sorts and change may seem uncomfortable in the beginning. Keep your fears aside and don’t allow your temper to lead to arguments. Embrace a peaceful energy and work together with others to achieve your goals collectively. This is an excellent period to start something from scratch and build a solid structure for your future but this will need the expertise of seasoned professionals hence, seek out help when needed. A new exercise routine will show great results.

Five of Swords |

Gemini:

Dear Geminis, this week you may feel a little tired and fatigued. It is time to slow down and spend more time at home. Avoid the trap of perfectionism and let go of control. A few adjustments to your original plan will ensure that things will be back on track and it will all turn out fine. Pay close attention to the intuitive messages you receive from your spirit guides/Universe/ Higher Self. This is also an excellent period to slow down and work on manifesting new things into your life. Focus on creating good financial habits.

Knight of Pentacles |

Cancer:

This week luck is on your side, Dear Cancerians. You are going to be strong, bold, fearless, courageous and passionate in your approach. You will feel energetic and you’re your futuristic vision may benefit those around you. Think on your feet, take quick decisions and just go for it! This is an excellent period for Cancerians in leadership positions. Multiple responsibilities shall be upon your shoulders and there shall be a need to exercise extensive patience with people around you. Beware of letting your work-life have an impact on your personal relationships.

Queen of Wands |

Leo:

This week your mind is going to be very clear and sharp. You will have major breakthroughs in taking some important decisions. Amidst all the different options, glitter and glamour you will not lose your focus. Expand your world through travel, education and diverse perspectives. It is a good time to read and discuss spirituality and philosophy. Divine timing and good luck is in your favor and you must make the most of this period. Bask in the joy and light of life. Your personal relationships shall bring peace.

Ace of Swords |

Virgo:

This week avoid getting into a shell to reflect or overthink. You shall get the answers you seek, however, before that, you may have to accept this feeling of not knowing everything immediately. Clarity is coming to you sooner than you think. It is time to exercise a lot of patience and stand your ground, especially in your close relationships. Don’t let anything affect your self-esteem. Your work may require you to take quick action and execute many tasks. Avoid any temptations and stick to what you know is the right path as per your conscience.

Strength |

Libra:

This week your mind is going to be sharp and clear. You shall no longer be this soft and sensitive Libra. There is a need to lighten up and take it a little easy. Your ego could get hurt and it is important that you watch your words. Work through your fears and forgive those around you. Practice ‘Grounding techniques’ to help you get rid of unnecessary thoughts. Try to adopt a more stable and balanced approach at work. Slow down if and when required, it will help you gather your thoughts and ideas. Social network and communication are going to be highlighted during this period.

King of Swords |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpios, your beautiful water energy will shine this week and you are going to be in your element. Some of you will have the opportunity to guide and mentor others or you will have the opportunity to meet a mentor. It is time for you to slowly and steadily build your foundations in a new place. Don’t rush this process of growth. Some of you could learn a new skill. Your gentle and compassionate side will bring a lot of healing to your relationships. You will be mature, understanding and open during this period. Your partner will appreciate your soft romantic side.

Queen of Cups |

Sagittarius:

This week you are dropping your shields and are going to be in the mood for indulgence. You will feel like enjoying the best things life has to offer such as great food, drinks, shopping, clothing and make-overs. You are going feel beautiful and shall undergo a transformation. Some people may find your approach selfish and shallow. However you are urged to look after your well-being and try to find the right balance for yourself. There shall be intense physical chemistry with a romantic partner and you will feel like exploring different aspects of your relationship.

Nine of Pentacles |

Capricorn:

This week you may feel some sad energy which will pull you into your past. Try to relax and avoid letting feelings of regret come upon you. Sudden changes could have led to your expectations crashing. It is best to take some time off and seek help from others instead of taking on additional responsibilities. Try to channelize positivity by allowing your close friends and family to love and care for you. Open yourself up to healing instead of going into a shell. A new path is going to present itself to you soon.

Five of Cups |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, this week is going to be high on energy and creativity. You are ready to speak your truth and boldly stand up for your ideas. This period brings you much empowerment, courage and leadership skills. Practice gratitude to invite additional strength and fortitude. Your charismatic persona will attract new partners and suitors. Those in existing relationships will see an improvement in their connection. Travel is favorable. Make the most of this auspicious period.

Two of Wands |

Pisces:

This is going to be a busy week with multiple responsibilities and expectations. You will feel highly ambitious and your approach will be a little aggressive during this period. Avoid getting into petty arguments with people. Try to look at the bigger picture instead of getting stuck in small details. Reflect on your priorities and target important tasks first. The advice is to plan things out well and take it step by step. Your personal life may get neglected due to work.

Five of Wands |

Deck- White Sage Tarot

