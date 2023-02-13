Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from February 13th 2023 to February 19th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week use your logical and analytical thinking along with your creative spirit. You are channeling some strong leadership energy. Be proud of whatever you have achieved so far as your hard-work is going to start paying off. This is a good time to have the courage to choose your next path. Your communication skills are going to be top notch and people will appreciate your knowledge and skills. Social gatherings and indulgence is on the cards for some of you. Time to celebrate your successes and make the most of this auspicious period.

King of Swords |

Taurus:

Dear Taureans, you are highly ambitious this week. Some of you may look for a leadership position or a raise in money and stature at your workplace. Track down your fears and insecurities. Use this period to slowly and steadily build your journey to the top of the hierarchy. Your finances look stable and secure. Spirit has been guiding you, especially when it comes to your work and career. It is also time for you to pay attention to your physical health. Rest, recuperation and a short vacation will help recharge your energy to achieve more at work.

Two of Wands |

Gemini:

Dear Geminis, this week you are ending some tough chapters in your life. There is hope and rejuvenation on the cards for you. Clear out the clutter of unnecessary people and circumstances from your life and focus on self-care and self-love. Those who are facing issues with their health will see a lot of healing coming their way. You will feel lighter and brighter. Don’t stop yourself from going out and having some fun. Cultivate nourishing and nurturing habits. Your mind and body shall thank you for it. It is also an excellent period to start manifesting new things into your life.

The Star |

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week your disposition shall be fun-loving, bright, cheerful and positive. There is a lot of balance coming to your emotional and mental well-being. You will have immense clarity when it comes to taking important decisions as you are surrendering the outcome to whichever energy resonates with you. This period shall be largely about love, relationships and romance. You shall deal with an intense and passionate connection which will be fulfilling in every way. Singles could meet someone special and those in existing relationships will see major improvement in feelings of closeness with their partner. Keep your heart open and make the most of this auspicious period.

The Lovers |

Leo:

Dear Leos, this week you shall have immense clarity to create order and structure in your life. You have powerful and stable leadership energy supporting you. It is a good time to create some firm foundations in your professional life. Use your analytical ability to go deeper into finding solutions instead of accepting things at face value. Take some time to meditate and contemplate. Open your heart to giving and receiving love in your personal life. Accept any uncertainties and just go with the flow when it comes to relationships.

King of Pentacles |

Virgo:

This week you are asked to take a lot of down time and rest. Some of you may be feeling a sense of burnout or tiredness which will be hard to shake off. A period of calmness will reveal many things to you. It will almost be like a reality check. Be gentle with yourself and take a break to recharge your energy. It is time to release any negativity from your life. A short vacation will be beneficial for your overall well-being. Any work related or personal partnerships shall be favorable. Your loved ones shall be extremely supportive of you during this period. Turn to them for extra love and nurturing.

Nine of Wands |

Libra:

Dear Libra, dedicate this week to travel, exploration and doing things which you have not done before. You shall be full of energy and vitality. Step out of your comfort zone and you shall be surprised and excited by what you find. Release your stale old patterns and take time to go out into the world. Your career and finances looks stable. This is also a period where you shall forgive and resolve issues with someone in your personal life. Believe in your good luck and take some risks right now.

Wheel of Fortune |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpios, it is time to let go off a lot of baggage from your past. Avoid taking on unnecessary responsibilities which is not meant for you. Try to delegate and distribute the work-load. You are asked to draw clear assertive boundaries in your personal and professional life. Make time for self-love and healing. This week, meditation, mindfulness, physical and mental healing should be given a priority. In your personal relationships you may feel a little sensitive and nostalgic. Be honest and truthful in your interactions.

Ten of Wands |

Sagittarius:

This week you have the opportunity to channelize strong, bold, and creative energy which shall embody excellent leadership skills. You are going to be in your element, hence, you are asked to trust the unknown and just go for it. Avoid getting into the trap of perfectionism. Speak your truth and be your authentic true self without fear. Your commitment to your goals shall be tested but nothing a little work cannot solve. Some of you will try to grow roots or establish yourself wherever you are currently. A little carefree indulgence is also on the cards, however, do not go overboard.

King of Wands |

Capricorn:

This week you may look at the world through rose tinted glasses. Your approach shall be more emotional and compassionate. Travel is favorable and you will break free from any old energy holding you down. Clear out the clutter from your life. Look at the bigger picture during this period. Your home could require renovation/de-cluttering or thorough cleansing. This is an excellent time for love and romance. Those who are single could meet someone special. Your calm, mature and understanding energy will help attract new partners as well as blossom existing relationships.

Knight of Cups |

Aquarius:

It is time to leave behind unnecessary baggage and detoxify from people and situations that no longer work for you. Don’t let pride get in your way. You will be gifted with a lot of ideas. Your work will require much time, effort and attention. Social networks and collaborations will be very positive for you this week. Try to channelize peaceful energy in your personal life. Singles could meet someone special or discover that they have feelings for someone close to them.

Eight of Cups |

Pisces:

This is going to be a victorious week for you, Dear Pisces. Those looking for a new job opportunity will see success. Your devotion and committment to your work will attract appreciation and recognition. Any barriers or slowness at work will be lifted. Money and finances look stable. Practice gratitude to bring in additional success. Travel shall be favorable during this period. Those wanting to meet their family and friends after a long time should plan something. You may introspect and get drawn into nostalgia when it comes to your personal life.

Knight of Pentacles |

Deck- White Sage Tarot