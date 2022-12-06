Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from December 5th to December 11th, 2022 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

You could be starting a new endeavor this week and it is going to leave you a little tense. Ensure that you get enough sleep during this period. Keep an open heart and bank on your knowledge and wisdom. Drop your defense and guard. Be your true fiery and confident self. The answers and clarity you need may come towards the end of the week and it will put you at ease. You will have an opportunity to enjoy a good weekend. You may feel more emotional than usual. It is important that you do not take any decisions in your personal life when you feel too emotional.

Page of Pentacles |

Taurus:

You are reclaiming your power this week. The energy is strong, grounded and full of potential. You will be able to defend yourself against any obstacles. This is a great period to attract financial abundance and security. Your ability to visualize and manifest is high; hence, embrace the flow of blessings coming your way. You may feel particularly nostalgic and in touch with your emotional self. This is a good time for those who are exploring long term commitment or marriage. Make the most of this positive period.

Six of Cups |

Gemini:

Energy is picking up pace this week, Dear Gemini. You are going to receive creative inspiration and power to execute many tasks and responsibilities. Beware of becoming too impatient. Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to showcase their products and services. Networking and socializing will bring success in your work and career. This is a good period to put your life in order and pay special attention to your health and daily habits. Love and romance is on the cards. Those in existing relationships will see an improvement in their connection.

Knight of Wands |

Cancer: Five of Cups

You have new and positive beginnings on your hands. However, negative thinking and perfectionism will plague your thoughts. Spending time on self-love and pampering will help you release some doubts. This is a good period to take the lead at work and showcase your talents and abilities. Your leadership skills could be appreciated at this time. There is scope to create and expand your financial resources. Personal relationships and partnerships will also see an improvement. Overall, this is an auspicious period which could get diluted by your fears.

Five of Cups |

Leo:

This week you may feel like walking away from restrictive/controlling structures, rules and people. There is a need to take a risk and move in a new direction. You will have a lot of clarity around which path to take next. This is an excellent period to plan your long term future. Some of you may seek a new place to relocate and maybe looking forward to settling your roots. There is much scope for success and happiness in your personal life. You may feel content knowing that your loved ones are taken care of and safe. Focus on positive thoughts this week and let go of things that hold you back.

The Hierophant |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, this week you are going to be full of energy and power. You will not shy away from showing the world your true self. Your overall perception of the world around you is going to transform in a positive manner. You are closing many past chapters and moving on without regrets. You will love the independence this new phase is bringing with it. Excellent period for travel, exploration and moving in a completely new direction. This is also an auspicious time for singles to meet someone new and your existing relationships will see improvement. A relaxing weekend with your loved ones is on the cards.

The World |

Libra:

You are in a position of quiet power and authority. The energy is analytical, sharp, logical and practical. There is a need to cut people, places and things out of your life. Even if it causes discomfort, you may have to be firm and assertive. It is time to slow down a little. Rest, recuperation and reflection will greatly benefit you and help you clear your mind. Spirit guides are going to show you the path, hence pay close attention to your intuition. It is important to focus on your health and cultivate habits that will bring you success.

Eight of Cups |

Scorpio:

You may feel a little reactive and defensive during this period. Beware of saying things which can be cutting and harsh. Drop your shields and listen to what others have to say. Your ego or sense of self may have been hurt or bruised, however allow it time to heal. This is a good period to look at the bigger long term picture. Start planning your future in a constructive manner. Your emotions are going to confuse you and make it difficult for you to take decisions. Remember to be practical and don’t let your fears come in the way of major decision making.

Knight of Swords |

Sagittarius:

Your birthday period is bringing a new awakening and vigor in your life. There is a renewal in your energy and you will feel like conquering the world. Stand up and defend your ideas and opinions during this period. You will start seeing positive results of your past actions. It is now time to trust the Universe and to begin planning your long term future. Take special care of your precious belongings. Your personal life may require some adjustments but overall you will feel very content and satisfied with your loved ones.

Judgement |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorns, you are looking at a highly auspicious period. You will be ending some tough chapters of your life and heading towards happiness and prosperity. Remain calm and don’t get carried away by your success. Some of you could experience a celebration in your home and family. Work will need attention and it shall be satisfying. Travel is on the cards for some of you. This is a good period to purchase a new vehicle. Your belief in your abilities will give you clarity about your future, hence, this is a good time for you to put together a strong plan for long term success.

Ten of Pentacles |

Aquarius:

This week shall feel like a rollercoaster for you, Dear Aquarians. You will have a lot of energy and power to get some crucial work done. You have the opportunity to collaborate well with others and remove some blocks at your workplace. It is important that you express gratitude to the people who support you in your career. You may feel a little confused and emotional when it comes to your personal life. This area will require better analytical thinking and review. Avoid taking snap hasty decisions. Make sure you don’t go out of your way to help your loved ones at the cost of your own well-being. Ensure that the give and take in your equation is fair and just.

Six of Pentacles |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, you will feel a surge of fiery creative energy. Your charismatic persona will draw attention from people. You could receive appreciation for your talents and abilities. People will approach you for advice and guidance. You will feel strong, confident and bold. Avoid getting bossy. This is an auspicious period for entrepreneurs and those who are at a senior position in their organization. Any new ideas and inspiration you receive now has the chance to give you success with the right kind of effort. Try to maintain peace in your personal life and avoid looking into the past.