Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from December 26th 2022 to January 1st, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This period is going to be solid, stable and secure. The focus is going to be on money, finances and to an extent on your career. Take your time to plan, save and expand your financial resources. Receiving advice from a financial advisor will be beneficial. Some of you could be looking at a more secure position at your workplace. Entrepreneurs will see growth in their business. New job opportunities, promotions, increments and important responsibilities are on the cards. Your spirit guides shall direct you towards prosperity. Make sure you follow your heart when it comes to your personal life. Overall, you are asked to be offer gratitude to the Universe for all the abundance coming your way. This is a highly auspicious period.

King of Pentacles |

Taurus:

This period is going to bring some major changes. Luck is on your side this week, hence all the changes may not overwhelm you as it should. Show courage and communicate your ideas and thoughts but you are asked to pick and choose your battles carefully. It would be better to take a step back and access any situation before jumping into it. A short vacation to a place which is peaceful and has natural beauty will be highly beneficial. Nature always seems to have a healing and meditative touch on Taureans. In your personal relationships, be generous of heart and share your abundance.

Death |

Gemini:

This week seems to bring a lot of healing touch to your lives. Those Geminis who have been through heartbreak or any issues will see a major improvement in their condition. You money and finances are going to start improving and you shall see major abundance coming your way soon in this aspect. You have the opportunity to look closely at two options before taking a decision. Trust your intuition and decide based on what is good for your overall well-being. It is ok to think solely about your wants and needs sometimes. Make sure to focus on all the positives in your life currently and trust in the magic of the Universe.

Temperance |

Cancer:

This week you are being nudged to take decisions fearlessly. It may require you to bring about big changes and move in a new direction. Some changes could very well not be in your control, in such cases, it shall be best to wait and watch. However, this week you will feel the urge to push yourself to keep everything under tight control and it will only add to your stress. You are asked to show trust in whichever energy supports your well-being (God, Universe, higher-self). Work shall be busy and multiple responsibilities could make you irritable. Avoid losing your temper and getting combative. Your home space shall be a source of stability, comfort and happiness.

Judgement |

Leo:

This week you shall be laying a solid foundation for their future life. You will crave stability and commitment. This is going to be a highly auspicious period for your personal life, especially your home and family. Some Leos could be getting married, buying a new home, expanding their family. There could a party or celebration during this period. Try to remain flexible and trust your intuition. At work you may want to deep dive and understand things better before taking important decisions.

Four of Wands |

Virgo:

This week you are going to be in a powerful position to bring about some important changes. You shall try to create discipline and structure in your life and in the lives of those around you, including your workplace. There is a new start coming your way and you will boldly take the lead as you are feeling very confident. However, beware of getting too stubborn and bossy. In your personal life, keep an open heart as you are likely to meet someone special. You will be able to express yourself well emotionally and it will help you feel closer to your loved ones.

Two of Pentacles |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week you are ending a tough cycle in your work and career. You shall be nudged to take better care of your needs at work. New ideas will come to your mind and it will bring some rigor and excitement to your work. This is going to be an excellent period for your personal and emotional life. There shall be an abundance of love, memories, nostalgia and true partnership. Focus on manifesting all kinds of love into your life. Overall, I believe this is a very positive week.

Six of Cups |

Scorpio:

This week shall bring a lot of luck and stability to your finances. Excellent period to plan your finances and build it for the long term. It is ok to slow down a little and tackle things one at a time. Work could be slow but steady and rewarding. Take time to rest and recuperate. Cleaning your home and environment will help you bring in more positive energy. In your personal life, you may feel a little insecure and irritable. Try to keep your temper in check and avoid pushing anything. Things will improve in divine timing. Let go off of control in this area of your life.

King of Pentacles |

Sagittarius:

This week you are asked to shift your perception and think out of the box. You shall understand your worth and your self-esteem will grow during this period. You are asked to assertively stand for your ideas and defend your boundaries. At work, some projects could be concluding, if not, you are asked to push for their closure and completion. This is going to be a very positive period for your personal life. You will appreciate the loyalty and devotion of the people who support you. Love and romance is on the cards. Your connection with your partner will deepen. Family members shall bring happiness and joy into your life.

The Hanged Man |

Capricorn:

This week you may feel like taking your own time to take action. Use your mind wisely and collect more data before taking an informed decision. However, you are asked to avoid delaying things till they get out of hand. Delayed action could prompt the Universe to take matters into divine hands and initiate changes in your behalf. Release fear and move ahead. This is also an auspicious period to focus on your health. Travel will be beneficial. Love and romance is on the cards. You can expect your bond with a partner to deepen.

Two of Cups |

Aquarius:

This week you are asked to slow down, rest and recuperate a little. Slowing down will help you plan your long term future from a more practical perspective. Also, ensure to plan your finances properly as it will help you gain more independence in the future. This is an excellent period for your social life. Parties, weddings, and gatherings are on the cards. In your personal life, you will be charming, romantic and open to new and exciting experiences. Embrace all the wonderful abundance coming into your life right now. Make the most of this positive period.

Four of Swords |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, some of you may have faced very difficult circumstances in the past few weeks. This week you shall recover from a lot of setbacks. Your health issues will start seeing improvement. You will start getting clarity in many areas of your life. Avoid taking any major decisions right now. This is a period where you will start putting new seeds and cultivating your strength and wealth. Start planning your long term future. You will shine at work and in your personal life. People will take notice of the change in your energy. Singles could meet someone special and those in existing relationships will see an improvement in their equation.

The Sun |

Deck- White Sage Tarot