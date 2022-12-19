Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from December 19th to December 25th, 2022 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

You will come out victorious through major changes in your life. There will be a sort of awakening in your energy and you will feel revitalized and ready to go! You will want to step out of your comfort zone and become more self-sufficient. You are now prepared to take some major decisions and sign some contracts. People will try to reach you and contact you. Try to slow down a little. Your spirit guides are asking you to stay rooted and grounded. You will get a lot of support from your guides.

Death |

Taurus:

This is going to be a very busy week with multiple responsibilities. You may carry unnecessary burdens and will keep your feelings close to your chest. Socializing and meeting people will bring positive results. Learn to share your load with others. You may want to work very hard to achieve your goals, however, your guides are asking you to embrace the flow of life. Have faith in your dreams as you will be able to build your financial abundance in a steady manner. You will have found your direction in life and it will give you a sense of freedom. There is much material growth and abundance waiting to enter your life.

Ten of Wands |

Gemini:

Yoga, meditation, grounding will be highly beneficial during this period. This week your spiritual side will give you much clarity to move in the right direction and start taking action. It will also present you with financial and work opportunities. Try to remain humble and focus on your work. A lot of work will be required to get the results that you seek. It is going to be an excellent period for love and romance. Singles could meet someone special and those in existing relationships will see an improvement in their love life.

Ace of Pentacles |

Cancer:

This is going to be an abundant and prosperous period, Dear Cancerians. You may have to learn to relax and cool your emotions. Allow all the good things to come to your path organically, instead of chasing them. You have already sown the seeds of success in the past and now you shall be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Your voice and opinions will hold weight right now. You are asked to be generous with your abundance. Take special care of your personal belongings. This is a good time to travel, expand your knowledge and to remain open to new ideas. You shall be eager to authentically give and receive in matters of love.

The Empress |

Leo:

This week you are asked to slow down and focus on your softer and emotional side. Your impatience will come in the way of enjoying a better flow of peaceful energy. Allow your ambitious side to emerge after the end of this year. You will feel more connected to your spiritual side. Meditation, yoga and grounding will be very beneficial. This is a good time to offer gratitude for all the abundance in your life. Excellent period for you to go on a vacation or spend time with your loved ones. Some of you could purchase a new vehicle.

King of Cups |

Virgo:

You are transforming into a more authentic and fearless version of yourself. Past hurts have taught you some important lessons. They have turned you into a stronger person. You shall work through all your fears and speak your truth, even if some people may not like it. You will suddenly start seeing things for what they really are. Your spirit guides are going to support you this week. Pay close attention to your mental and physical health. You will have an opportunity to make much progress in this area of your life.

King of Swords |

Libra:

This week you are starting on a new and refreshed foot. Shed your old skin. You may start new and exciting ventures/projects. This is going to be a very abundant period where your manifestation skills are going to be high. Make good use of your ability to visualize and invite material wealth into your life. It is also a great time to bring some structure and order into your life. Social connections are going to be favorable. You may party and celebrate with a bunch of family and friends. Try to find the right balance between indulgence and discipline. Your relationships are going to see many positive changes.

Three of Cups |

Scorpio:

This week you may feel mental and physical fatigue. Some of you could be healing and recovering from some a health issue. It is time to tap into your spiritual side and seek help from your loved ones to support and nurture you. Know that you are loved and there are people willing to stand by you. A personal issue in your life will see improvement. Towards the end of the week your energy levels might rise again and stabilize. It is important to take it a little easy during this period.

Ace of Wands |

Sagittarius:

This week stay open to receiving new information from people around you and your spirit guides. Your energy may be a little defensive and blocked hence it is time to go deeper into your fears and release any negativity that you are holding within yourself. You need to trust and believe that there is a new beginning coming very quickly in your direction and it is indeed coming. Some of you could turn to therapy or alternate healing. This period is going to bring you a lot of clarity and answers and it will set you free. Work shall be busy and demanding, ensure that you prioritize well.

Seven of Wands |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorns, you seem to be working very hard in general to build a solid and stable future. You seem to be healing a lot on a mental and physical level. Your heart chakra also seems to be opening and healing. You are now prepared to show the world the real you. You will feel a lot of gratitude for everything that is in your life. Overall, this is going to be a very positive period for a physical transformation. You may experience child-like joy and happiness. Make sure to indulge in the good things life has to offer. It is also a great period to pick up a new hobby.

Eight of Pentacles |

Aquarius:

This week avoid overthinking and surrender yourself to whichever energy you believe in. Your limited vision may not be able to see beyond your current situation. Focus on the positives this week and break yourself out from the shackles of constricted thinking. Some of you may soon sign a contract which could bring financial success in the future. This is an excellent week to collaborate and work with others in teams. You are asked to be more social and open with people. Technology, social media, groups of people maybe important during this period. Some of you could consult a psychic or an astrologer.

Ace of Pentacles |

Pisces:

Some of you seem to be obsessed with an idea, thing or person and it is holding you back. It is time to cut yourself loose, take a breather and not let your past influence you anymore. It is a good time to move in a new direction in life once you have clarity. Start focusing on important practical matters at work and bring your ideas to life. You need to be careful of arguments and confrontation this week. Keep your temper in check. Your feelings may overwhelm you in your personal relationships. Try to practice grounding to keep your inner self balanced.

The Devil |

Deck- White Sage Tarot