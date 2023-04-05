Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from April 3rd, 2023 to April 9th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week you are going to be blessed with creativity and romance. Singles could meet someone special and those in relationships will see a revival in passion in their connections. You are going to be emotional, understanding, loving and caring. Don’t let your past hold you back and try to form alliances with new people. Beware of promising more than you can deliver before taking a careful look. Let things develop slowly and over a period of time. This period requires you to build your long term health and wealth. Pay close attention to your intuition.

Ace of Cups |

Taurus:

This week, nurture and take care of your well-being. You can look forward to a wish being fulfilled. It is an excellent period to manifest things into your life, hence, focus on what you want to attract into your experience. Some of you will get to spend money and enjoy the luxuries of life. This is going to be a very emotionally fulfilling time. Your home and family life looks prosperous. Don’t hesitate to help your loved ones. You will be more than willing to make adjustments for your family members. Singles could meet someone special. Try to make the most of this auspicious period.

Nine of Cups |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this is going to be an emotionally challenging week. You may face some instability in your personal or family life. You may need some time in solitude to get to the bottom of things. You will receive some sort of reality check during this period. Don’t let anything hamper your self-esteem. Especially, since your career and ambitions look strong during this time. Let your light shine at your work-place. Showcase your talents and abilities without fear. Allow the confidence from your professional life to boost your overall morale.

Five of Cups |

Cancer:

This week you shall be blessed with many ideas, however, you may have to wait and allow the ideas to develop and sharpen further before implementing them. Do not worry about delays. Trust this waiting period as it will only help you refine things. There could be minor challenges which can be tackled with a confident yet humble demeanor. The true essence of this period is in focusing on your overall well-being. Rest, relaxation and recuperation is recommended. This shall be a spiritually rewarding phase which promises much peace and calmness when harnessed properly. Home, family and personal life is going to thrive and bring much needed happiness.

Ace of Wands |

Leo:

This week, it looks like Leos are going to juggle two very different energies. At work, you will be confident, courageous and brimming with ideas. Your leadership skills and ability to drive change will be noticed and appreciated. On the other hand, in your personal life, you want to tap into your feelings and emotions. Some of you may decide to dig deeper into your psyche through occult practices like astrology, tarot and numerology. Others may turn to therapists to get a better understanding of their inner world. In either case, trust your instincts. When it comes to your personal life, try to be loving in any given situation and stay loyal to the people who have stuck with you.

King of Cups |

Virgo:

This week some of you may get stuck in nostalgia. You are asked to leave the past behind and move ahead. You have already gone through a rebirth and there is no need to overthink about your past. Avoid indulging too much in emotional matters, instead, focus on work and achievement. You shall be blessed with a lot of power and energy during this period. Use this energy to plan well and juggle multiple tasks. However, beware of your temper, brashness or arrogance coming from an excessive drive, competitiveness and ambition.

Eight of Cups |

Libra:

This week, use your analytical and logical ability to access situations critically. You are going to put much effort into your work-life. Some need to collaborate with others as part of a team to complete an important project. Huge changes are going to be seen during period and old patterns will be released without much effort. Embrace the new energy coming your way. This is an excellent period to pick up a new hobby or a creative pursuit. There shall also be an opportunity to start building your physical health. New budding romance is also on the cards.

Queen of Swords |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week brings rapid new changes into your life. You can expect to feel refreshed because of the positive energy coming your way. Any pent up negativity can now be washed away. This could be a busy period full of creative ideas and the power to execute many tasks. Try to find the right balance between work and rest. Some of you may enjoy a celebration or party with your family and loved ones. There is marriage on the cards for those who are in committed relationships. Home and family life shall be stable and enjoyable. Make the most of this auspicious period.

Eight of Wands |

Sagittarius:

This week you are asked to keep aside all the burden of responsibilities that you are carrying on your shoulders. There could be a person in your life who will help you see the logical and practical side of things and it will help you break through any challenges you are currently facing. You have very strong leadership energy supporting you hence have faith even if things don’t remain stable. Your own creativity is also going to be fueled hence use this period to note down ideas. You are asked to remind yourself of your talents and abilities. Don’t doubt your vision. Keep moving ahead through taking inspired actions fearlessly.

Ten of Wands |

Capricorn:

This week you are going to get a lot of clarity when it comes to recent heartbreaks or challenges. You are asked to keep your burden of responsibilities aside. Some of you have already built enough resources to last you for a while, hence, there is no need to worry about things like finances at the moment. There is fresh new inspirational energy entering your life. It is a good time to start new projects or channelize your creative talents to give birth to new ideas. Take time out to lighten the mood and enjoy some things that make you feel good. Some of you may decide to seek help from a tarot reader, an astrologer or any other occult practitioner.

Ace of Wands |

Aquarius:

This week may feel emotionally overwhelming. You are asked to address your feelings instead of juggling them by going back and forth about a decision. It is time to walk away from some situation which is no longer working for you. Clear out unnecessary clutter from your life. Avoid indulging in alcohol, substances or any other excesses to deal with your tensions. It is a good time to retreat, recharge and focus on building your financial capability. Prosperity is coming into your life soon, hence, start planning in that direction. This could be an empowering period of you can leave behind your past patterns.

Eight of Cups |

Pisces:

Some of you may exaggerate small issues into big issues. This week, in-fact, could bring wish fulfillment, manifestation and indulgence. You can attract all kinds of abundance during this period. Clear your mind of unnecessary overthinking and focus on getting good sleep. It is time to release any negativity from your life. At work, remember, slow and steady wins the race. You are going to be particularly emotional and sensitive during this period. Your home and family life will be important to you at this time. Focus on building a stable home environment.

Nine of Swords |

Deck- White Sage Tarot