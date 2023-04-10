Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from April 10th, 2023 to April 16th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Wait, watch and think things through before taking the leap. It is time to gather information instead of jumping into action. This is an excellent week to manage, build and grow your finances. Focus on creating an empowering and stable financial future. Use this period to network and connect with people. Enjoy the pleasures of life. Indulge and pamper yourself with luxuries. Some of you could take up gardening or visit a place with plenty of natural beauty. This could be a much needed slow phase which will be enriching in many ways.

Seven of Pentacles

Taurus:

Dear Taureans, this may seem like a confusing or uncertain period. It is ok to accept this ‘In-between’ phase where you may find it difficult to take decisions. You need to explore options before you can settle on your final choice. Till then continue on your current path and make the most of it. Don’t be afraid of unleashing your wild and quirky side. Some of you need to take care of your mental and physical health. Trust all will be well but do not ignore any aches or pains. Those coming out of a heart-break need to give themselves time to heal and recover. This week focus on travel, reading, studying, and healthy discussions.

Two of Wands

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week you will experience surprising new developments. The Tower energy is not negative in anyway and will bring much needed change and freshness into your life. You may be closing some important karmic chapters and opening new doors of opportunities. Stay open to infinite new possibilities. Be real and authentic in your self-expression. This is an excellent period to visualize and manifest a brand new future for yourself. Some of you may need some quiet time for reflection and deep thought. Your finances will slowly start improving. Overall, this can be a very constructive period where you can plan for the future you desire.

The Tower

Cancer:

This week ‘Balance’ is the key word. Try to find the sweet spot between action and rest. Some of you are asked to turn a blind eye towards people who may try to provoke or incite a reaction from you. Your temper may be on the edge but it will be better to keep a calm demeanor. Try to channelize a ‘Devil-may care- attitude’. It is a good time to clear out the clutter from your life. Money and finances are going to be on your mind. Some of you seem to be in a very comfortable position when it comes to your finances. There could be new and favorable beginnings in your partnerships. You are asked to trust your intuition and take a leap of faith in matters of love.

Six of Swords

Leo:

This week you are asked to stick to your views and walk away from people and things which no longer serve you. Trust that all things will fall into place. Don’t be afraid of taking a leap of faith if it is healthy for your mind, body and soul. Your focus may not be work this week. Instead, it could be on your personal life. Take a breather and enjoy quality time with your family and loved ones. Focus on creating financial abundance and stability for yourself. Some of you may decide to purchase a new home or carry out renovations in your existing home. This is an excellent period to set a healthy routine for yourself. Yoga and fitness related activities are favored.

Ten of Pentacles

Virgo:

This week you are releasing the blocks from your emotional life. It is an excellent period for love, romance and other relationships as a whole. Singles could meet someone special. Don’t be afraid of connecting with people and opening up your heart to love. You are going to be sensitive, caring, understanding and mature in your approach at this time. At work, your hard-work will start paying off. However, you are going to be impatient with the progress and will crave for more visible results. Be patient and use your past experience to bring in changes to make things more efficient.

Two of Cups

Libra:

Dear Libra, you are looking at a busy period full of action, energy, communication and tasks. You will be full ideas and creativity. Be bold and make the first move, don’t wait around for people. Follow your intuition and quickly take action. It is a good time to socialize and form new alliances and ties with people. This week you will have the courage to walk away from things that no longer serve you. Love and relationships look very favorable. Singles could meet someone special and there could be instant chemistry. Make the most of this auspicious period. It will almost seem like an energetic rebirth.

Eight of Cups

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week you can look forward to some beautiful transformations. Some of you may have been waiting for information before taking decisions. It is time to slowly open up your energy to change and new beginnings. Trust the Universe and start building the life that you desire. Some of you need to plan your finances well, especially with your partner or spouse. You are going to be highly emotional during this period. Love and relationships will come into focus and will be favorable. Avoid getting stuck at home. Try to travel and explore more at this time.

The World

Sagittarius:

This week, work and money is going to be on your mind. You will devote and dedicate yourself to creating something valuable in your career. There could be new beginnings in your finances. You will feel like getting into the depths of things and will reject anything shallow or superficial. Don’t get stuck in the trap of perfectionism. Communication is key during this period. Be open and freely communicate what is on your mind. Some of you need a lot of rest and recuperation. You may need to spend more time at home to get much needed peaceful time. Your intuition is going to be strong, use it to your advantage.

Three of Pentacles

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, you are leaving behind a tough cycle this week. Take time out and keep away all the unnecessary responsibilities that you are carrying on your shoulders. Tiredness and fatigue will start catching up with you, hence, rest and recuperation is recommended. Let go of the past, forgive and start a fresh cycle. Don’t be afraid of taking a leap of faith. It is ok to trash your old path and start afresh on a new and altogether different plan. This is an excellent period to socialize and meet people. Try to keep things light-hearted and fun.

The Fool

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, this week you will feel your energy and zest for life coming back on track. Channelize your creative and leadership skills. You will be highly ambitious and in a position to stand up and defend your ideas. Try not to take any important decisions at this time. Wait and watch before choosing a new path. The most important energy that stands out is that of love and relationships. Singles could meet someone special. Existing connections will thrive and grow. Keep things light hearted and fun. Make the most of this favorable period.

Two of Cups

Pisces:

This week you are starting a brand new cycle in your career and finances. There is a lot of potential to create long term success in your career basis this new start. Some of you may have actively manifested this beginning. Some of you may have gone through a tough personal issues. It is time to bring love into the situation. Connect with your emotions and know that you are loved by those who matter. It is time to heal any difficult relationships in your life. Nurture and take care of your well-being by eliminating some bad habits and patterns. Especially, focus on your eating habits.

Judgement

Deck- White Sage Tarot