Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card readings from October 31 to November 6 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Ace of Pentacles

All your patience and strength last week has paid off. A new doorway to various career-related opportunities will open up. You are likely to take up a new hobby and start a new chapter in your life. Buckle up it will be a rollercoaster.

Gemini: 10 of Wands

Have you taken up too much on your plate? It is time to slow down and ask yourself what really matters at the moment. Finish only those tasks that are very important and save the lighter ones for another week. Take care of your health.

Cancer: 7 of Pentacles

It is time for you to stop dreaming and start working towards your goals if you want to achieve success. This week will see you have to make many choices, so choose wisely. Sow the seeds now for any plans you have in mind to see fruitful results.

Leo: King of Cups

You will lend a helping hand to those who need it the most. However, make sure you take care of yourself too. You might indulge in shopping for some gadgets or luxury items. Good news is on its way.

Virgo: The Devil

You will be like a kid in a candy store. Too many things will attract you at the same time. Stay focussed on your goal and stay away from temptation. If you drive, then be careful while driving. This is the perfect time to ask yourself do you really want all that glitters?

Libra: Queen of Wands

You will spend the week honing your skills and perfecting the art of impressing people with your oratory skills. Feeding stray animals as well as getting associated with an NGO is highly possible. A few of your friends will seek advice from you, which you will gladly give.

Scorpio: Page of Wands

A new spark of creativity is just beginning to burst. Travel is likely, and so is a major chance to collaborate on a creative project with someone senior. Try and absorb as much as possible as the knowledge gained here will be useful in your life ahead.

It’s your birthday week! Be careful of those jealous of you. Your close friends will plan a special surprise for you.

Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

Good luck is on your side. Take it in your stride and march ahead with confidence. This is the best time for you to ace your personal and professional game. All your hard work finally won’t go unnoticed, and you will shine among a crowd.

Capricorn: The Empress

You will spend this week indulging in luxury, pampering and nurturing yourself. Your aura and energy will attract the right kind of people. Walking outdoors or taking a trip to explore nature will be very beneficial for you.

Aquarius: The World

What goes around comes around. You will see a cycle of events getting completed. Travelling abroad or a new love interest is likely to bring joy to your life. Careerwise you might get a raise or promotion. The world is your oyster; go rule it.

Pisces: Page of Swords

This week will be all about learning for you. Whether it’s life lessons or literally studying for an exam, take your time but practice whatever you are taught. Seeking knowledge from a respectable master is advisable. Do not make any decisions in haste.

Deck used for divination: The Green Witch Tarot

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 05:51 AM IST