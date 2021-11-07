Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from November 7 to November 13 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: The Tower

Something that no longer serves your purpose will finally move away from you due to factors beyond your control. Be it your career or personal life, know that it was a learning experience and that for a fresh start, you had to release that which was obstructing it.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Advertisement

Are you finding yourself constantly trying to accommodate the needs and desires of others and, in the process, giving so much that it drains you? Take a step back and take control of your life. Sacrifice is good but not at the cost of your well-being.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: The Moon

Advertisement

Pay attention to hidden messages in your dreams. Your intuitive abilities will be very high this week. Listen carefully to that inner voice for it will guide you towards the right direction. Do not take any rash decisions and be very careful while driving.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Singles might up their dating game and have quite an adventurous dating week. There are a ton of creative ideas generating within you, but you are yet to find a proper outlet for their release. Students will do well provided they are not overconfident.

Leo:

Tarot Card: The Sun

Advertisement

As you begin your week with a big bright smile, know that the universe is listening to all that you desire. Take gentle but firm steps towards your goals. Singles might find themselves finally meeting the one. Career-wise, the sky is the limit for you.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: 5 of cups

Instead of feeling low about what has gone, start looking towards what you still have. This week will be a very emotionally heavy week for many, so try as much as possible to be around those who understand and listen to you.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 9 of Swords

Few of you might experience a common cold, headache and sleepless nights. Take time out for yourself and do not over analyse any situation. Work will be hectic. Be careful of office politics and stay away from people who drain you energetically.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

Sit back and relax for this week will be amazing. Quite a few of you might plan trips abroad. Those already travelling will have a great time. Spend time with your parents, especially your mother. A woman might give you sound professional advice if you need it.

It’s your Birthday week: Celebrations with close friends and family will bring a welcome change in your busy schedule. You might indulge in some charity work.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: The Lovers

This week will be all about romance and choices for most of you. With your feet firmly on the ground, weigh the pros and cons of each and every decision you make. Any move you make now will highly impact your future, so be cool-headed.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Strength

There will be tense moments this week, but your inner strength will guide you to resolve them. Make sure you don’t share your innermost secrets with anyone unless you trust them 100 per cent. Romantic relationships will get more intense.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 7 of Pentacles

Are you busy daydreaming while the people around you are swiftly moving towards their goals? Completion of tasks on time is crucial. Be careful while handling money matters. Those thinking of investing in the stock market should do so with caution.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 9 of Cups

Make a wish! This week is all about you asking and receiving, so; please ask wisely. You are emotionally content and even might show off a bit of your joy to others. Your love and career life will go smoothly. Stay hydrated.

Deck used for divination: The Green Witch Tarot

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 05:54 AM IST