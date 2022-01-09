Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from January 9 to January 15, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

This week will be excellent to start something creative. Follow your passion, whether it is writing, photography or painting. The sky's the limit for you. You might even meet like-minded individuals online who share your interests and hobbies.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Be careful what you speak and to whom this week. Chances are you have not yet fully grasped the gravity of a situation, so giving your opinion before you know the whole truth could result in a toxic situation.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 5 of Cups

This week you will learn how to practice the art of gratitude for little things that matter the most to you. A recent loss, especially an emotional one, might have you feeling slightly low. Cheer up for it is not as bad as you are thinking it is.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Going within and meditating upon an issue that has been bothering you might be very beneficial to you. Don't be surprised if people come to you to get their problems solved. Stay warm as you might feel colder than others this week.

Leo:

Tarot Card: The Empress

You will be in a happy place with the goodness of everything rich and luxurious around you. Some of you might get a new visitor at home. It is time to buy that one piece of jewellery, clothing or gadget you have been pining for a long time.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: 8 of Wands

You will increase your usage of the Internet this week. Online dating will feature heavily and keep you occupied for many days. Work-wise you might either get a small raise, or an international project might come to fruition.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 2 of Wands

It is all about waiting for you. Have you applied for something and are awaiting the result? Things might get tough health-wise, so be very careful, especially those who are older than 40. Talking to your friend or loved one might help you sail through the week.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: 8 of Swords

You will feel a strong urge to cut off from everyone and go inside a cocoon. However, doing so is not a very good idea. If you are feeling trapped about a situation or relationship, it is time for you to take the first step towards leaving it behind for a better future.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

You will be highly regarded for your knowledge about a certain topic. You might get interested in astronomy or spirituality. It is a good time to invest in property. At work, after a few minor hiccups, you will be able to get the show running very well.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: 9 of Wands

Are you worried about paying too many bills at the moment? It is time you spoke to your family about dividing responsibilities financially as well as emotionally. Someone close to you might have a minor health scare, so make sure you keep tabs on your loved ones.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: Strength

You will rise like a phoenix this week and attain new insights about many issues that have been bothering you recently. Your hard work will pay off in a very rewarding way. Expect your dating life to be at an all-time high with lots of fun and romance.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Your attitude might rub people the wrong way even though you were thinking about their good. Speaking the truth is good, but the way you say it will create misunderstandings. Loosen up a bit and do not look at everyone with an eye of suspicion.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST