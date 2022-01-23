Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from January 23 to January 29, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Pay attention to small details at work. For those of you building a new home, it’s almost ready for you. Take some time off to do what makes you happy as most of your week will be spent at your workplace or away from your loved ones. Are you the only one making efforts in your relationships?

Taurus:

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Your heart is full of so much love it will overflow. Singles might get introduced to someone special. Those already in a relationship will nurture their loved ones with the abundance of true love. You may also end up getting a raise or a new job offer — all in all, an excellent week for you.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Your primary focus this week will be on taking care of someone in the family who is very close to you. Spend quality time with them as you are an empath and can heal anyone just by being near them. Don’t forget to fill your own cup of happiness in this process.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

I see you’ve invested in a business. Enjoy the fruits of your labour and spend some time under the bridge doing what you love. You need this time to rejoice, rejuvenate and come back stronger.

Leo:

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

You will go out of your way to help others this week. A career move that you have been planning will finally come to fruition. Pay attention to your health. This week some of you might also revamp your wardrobe. However, make sure you don’t over indulge in online shopping.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

You may have said yes to too many things and you are not able to juggle between them. It is okay to be generous but not a show-off. In order to be seen in a certain way by certain people, you could overspend, which is not a good idea this week. Stay cautious about health matters.

Libra:

Tarot Card: The Empress

You will be in your element this week. Your hobbies will take most of your attention as you level up your self-love game. Your creative juices will be flowing high this week. It’s a good time to work on that project that makes your heart soar.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

You could be bored of the mundane tasks of your daily life. However, instead of sulking, think of how you can make your life exciting again. Some of you could struggle with your sleep cycles this week so avoid staying up late at night or sleeping in too much.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: The Moon

Improving your sleep cycle or general routine will be a huge focus this week for you. Your intuition will be very strong this week. Avoid people who are too sweet to your face, there might be underlying intentions that you might not see right away. Pay attention to your diet and be careful what you eat.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Two Of Wands

Planning to make a move abroad? Whatever the case may be, you will have to wait on those moving plans as of now and read the instructions manual carefully. However, don’t over analyse the situation.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: Queen of wands

This week you might be tempted to lure someone in with the fiery energy of the queen of wands. You might dabble between your new found interests which would most likely be related to fashion, occult science and gardening.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

The wheel of money will finally be in your favour this week. Money will show up from unexpected sources. Some of you might end up gaining some sort of inheritance or get that long due loan approval. Enjoy and be grateful for the security that you receive from your partner.

Deck used for divination: Everyday Witch Tarot

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:15 AM IST