Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from December 26 to December 31 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: King of Swords

This week, the truth shall set you free. There may be times when you might be tempted to lie but avoid doing so. An elderly man will be of great help to you either in your workplace or for your studies. Make sure you pay attention to small details in whatever work you do.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Your thoughts or actions might have become monotonous, so it is time to bring in a fresh perspective to your everyday routine. This week, do not act too selflessly. In fact, put yourself and your needs over others as that will make you feel less taken advantage of.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Religion and spirituality will dominate your thought process. You might get new ideas that you would like to share or teach whoever is willing to learn. Your bond with animals will grow, and those who are single might get marriage proposals. Someone from your past might reach out to you.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: The World

If all you have been wanting to do is travel, then this week is the perfect time to set that plan into action. Expect a raise, meeting someone incredible or simply having a great time with family and friends. An incredible positive energy around you will attract others, so be careful who you let in your inner circle.

Leo:

Tarot Card: 4 of Cups

This week it's all about taking a step back and practising gratitude. Compared to others, you do have a much better life but are unable to see it. You might be emotionally unavailable to your loved ones, which will cause a lot of frustration to them. Stay hydrated and make sure you do not spend too much time just sitting. Be active.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

An excellent week for those keen on learning. Be it a new language or musical instrument or developing a hobby in photography. You name it, and you will be able to kick-start something new. It might even be a life lesson. Be on the lookout for friends with good contacts. They might help you connect with important people.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 5 of swords

Your trust issues will hit the rooftop this week. At work, someone might try and steal your hard work's credit. Avoid any kind of gossip with family members as that might put you in a bad light. Those in a relationship will face many issues, and there is a chance of constant fights, especially with parents.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: The Moon

With darkness all around, you can turn towards the illumination of knowledge for guidance. Know that only by listening to your instincts you will survive. Avoid any kind of financial dealings. Those who get a new job must read the contract carefully. Pay attention to your dreams. There might be hidden messages awaiting you.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Are you upset about your dating life? Or do you have to make a choice between two important things this week? Take a step back to look at the situation from a neutral perspective. There might be a chance that something might get lost or misplaced, so be careful with your belongings. A few of you might indulge in sports or swimming.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck will favour you this week, so make the right decisions as they will impact the coming few months of your life. Time is of crucial significance for you. Those looking for jobs must start expecting interview calls if they had applied to companies recently. Spending time in nature or on a beach will clear your clouded thoughts.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

This week it is all about becoming wise financially. You must start learning how to save money. You might start reading a new book. Particularly, a movie or series you watch will influence you heavily. Try and learn as much as you can from your seniors. Students can expect good grades if they have studied well for tests.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: 9 of Wands

Your health, especially your back and knee problems, might return to haunt you. Take very good care of yourself. Say no when you feel there is already too much on your plate. Spirituality is the key for you to rise above any tricky situation. A colleague might try to discredit you at work, but your seniors will favour you.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 07:30 AM IST