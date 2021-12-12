Weekly tarot prediction: Tarot card reading from December 12 to December 18 for all zodiac signs

Aries:

Tarot Card: The Magician

You know you possess many talents yet lack the confidence to showcase them. However, this week, you will shine through because of them. Try to hone your knowledge and skills. You might even begin to learn a new language. Be your authentic self; do not put up a show just to please others.

Taurus:

Tarot Card: The Lovers

The choices you make this week will play a major role in your life this month. Take stock of the situation. Do not delay any work and plan everything in advance. You might attract a soulmate into your life so pay close attention to how you feel around certain people. There are also chances that you might adopt a pet.

Gemini:

Tarot Card: 6 of Swords

Your strength and resilience towards someone who hurt you have made you stronger than ever. As you gracefully hold your head high and leave, know that you did everything you could to salvage the situation. Those who were foolish enough to let go of the purity of love and care you had to offer will realise their loss soon enough.

Cancer:

Tarot Card: Justice

This is a great time to make connections in your professional life. This week will see you work very hard to achieve targets and goals. Try to spend time with your loved ones amidst the hustle-bustle. Those who wish to pursue higher studies or move abroad must start planning now. Do not sign on any papers until you carefully read them.

Leo:

Tarot Card: The Empress

An idea that you had sown the seed for will finally come to fruition practically. You have so much nurturing energy this week, and you will go all out to pour it on your loved ones. You might even indulge in some much-needed self-pampering. Work-wise, expect some good news. Your bond, especially with your mother or children will become stronger.

Virgo:

Tarot Card: Temperance

You will at least attempt to achieve the impossible this week. Whether it’s managing your work-life despite hostile colleagues or keeping a smile on your face through family disputes. Eventually, what will help you sail through towards victory will be your calm mind and patience. God knows you will need tons of it this week. Stay strong.

Libra:

Tarot Card: 3 of Pentacles

Teamwork is the way for you to march ahead this week. Try and consider sharing your ideas no matter how silly they seem. Those who wish to start a new writing project will finally be able to do so. Make sure that you make time to check on your family and loved ones. Work-related travel is possible. You might also get a new job opportunity.

Scorpio:

Tarot Card: 8 of Pentacles

It is time to work so hard this week that people around you will be astonished by your dedication. Stay focused, for you are nearly there. Do not allow distractions to creep in between you and your goals. Remember, as you sow, so shall you reap. Hence, whatever you invest your time and energy into, make sure it is something you really want.

Sagittarius:

Tarot Card: Strength

It is time for you to wake up and smell the coffee beans. Do not allow your desires to take over your logical thought process. Even if you do wish to get into a relationship purely out of lust, make it very clear to your partner that this is what is on your mind. At work, you will be tested numerous times, but you will bounce back every time. Stay hydrated and drive safely.

It’s your Birthday week: Celebrate your special day with your loved ones. Plan your big day to make it special. Expect many surprises.

Capricorn:

Tarot Card: The World

Those who are single might take steps towards settling down. Either you might find a partner, or your long-term partner might propose to you. Be sure you are dressed well this week. You will indulge in a luxurious lifestyle in any way possible. You might even end up trying new exotic cuisine and love it. Travel is highly likely.

Aquarius:

Tarot Card: 2 of Pentacles

Are you frustrated about something in life? Are your finances not going in the direction you want them to? Remember, problems come and go; what is essential is to know that this is all temporary. Bad times don’t last forever. Expect misunderstandings with your loved ones; do not try to resolve them while you are angry or upset.

Pisces:

Tarot Card: The Wheel of Fortune

It seems like, finally, you have all the luck on your side. This is an excellent week for you to make plans, apply for jobs, propose to someone you like or invest in property. However, do not underestimate the power of time, for the wheel is constantly in motion. Hence, choose wisely!

Deck used for divination: Crystal Visions Tarot

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:00 AM IST