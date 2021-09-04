e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 4, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Saturday 4 September 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 08:23 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Shani Pradosh / Ashwattha Maruti Pujan

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya till 17:44 thereafter Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ho, Da, Di, Du. The lucky number will be 9. Moody, pessimistic Tenacious, highly imaginative. Can be a good engineer, technician.

Today worship Shani Read/Chant Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date04-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:25
Sunset18:49
Moon set 17:12
Moon rise28:34:00
TithiDwadashi till 08:23 thereafter Trayodash
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Pushya till 17:44 thereafter Ashlesha
Yoga Variyan
KaranaTaitula till 08:23 thereafter Garaja
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:31 - 11:04
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:12 -13:02
Subh Muhurat07:58 - 09:31

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 05:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal