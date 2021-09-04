Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 4, 2021

Today is Saturday 4 September 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 08:23 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Shani Pradosh / Ashwattha Maruti Pujan
New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya till 17:44 thereafter Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ho, Da, Di, Du. The lucky number will be 9. Moody, pessimistic Tenacious, highly imaginative. Can be a good engineer, technician.
Today worship Shani Read/Chant Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|04-Sep-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:25
|Sunset
|18:49
|Moon set
|17:12
|Moon rise
|28:34:00
|Tithi
|Dwadashi till 08:23 thereafter Trayodash
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Pushya till 17:44 thereafter Ashlesha
|Yoga
|Variyan
|Karana
|Taitula till 08:23 thereafter Garaja
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Shravan
|Month (Purnimant)
|Bhadrapada
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer)
|Sun Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Ritu
|Varsha (Monsoon)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:31 - 11:04
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:12 -13:02
|Subh Muhurat
|07:58 - 09:31
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)