Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 4, 2021

Today is Saturday 4 September 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 08:23 thereafter Trayodashi Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Shani Pradosh / Ashwattha Maruti Pujan

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya till 17:44 thereafter Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ho, Da, Di, Du. The lucky number will be 9. Moody, pessimistic Tenacious, highly imaginative. Can be a good engineer, technician.

Today worship Shani Read/Chant Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 04-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:25 Sunset 18:49 Moon set 17:12 Moon rise 28:34:00 Tithi Dwadashi till 08:23 thereafter Trayodash Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Pushya till 17:44 thereafter Ashlesha Yoga Variyan Karana Taitula till 08:23 thereafter Garaja Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:31 - 11:04 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:12 -13:02 Subh Muhurat 07:58 - 09:31

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 05:48 AM IST