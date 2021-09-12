Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 12, 2021

Today is Sunday 12 September 2021, Tithi Shashti till 17:20 thereafter Saptami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Surya Shaahti/ Jyeshta Gauri Avahan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 09:49 thereafter Anuradha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from To, Na, Ni, Nu. The lucky number will be 8. Emotionally attached to friends and family. Trustworthy and loves to do things that are different.

Today worship Sun Read Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 12-Sep-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:26 Sunset 18:42 Moon set 22:53 Moon rise 11:25 Tithi Shashti till 17:20 thereafter Saptami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Vishakha till 09:49 thereafter Anuradha Yoga Vaidhriti Karana Kaulava till 06:27 thereafter Taitula till 17:20 thereafter Garaja Vaar Sunday Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:11 - 18:42 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:10 -12:59 SubhMuhurat 14:07 - 15:39

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:53 AM IST