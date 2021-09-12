e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 12, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Sunday 12 September 2021, Tithi Shashti till 17:20 thereafter Saptami Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Surya Shaahti/ Jyeshta Gauri Avahan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 09:49 thereafter Anuradha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from To, Na, Ni, Nu. The lucky number will be 8. Emotionally attached to friends and family. Trustworthy and loves to do things that are different.

Today worship Sun Read Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date12-Sep-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:26
Sunset18:42
Moon set 22:53
Moon rise11:25
TithiShashti till 17:20 thereafter Saptami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Vishakha till 09:49 thereafter Anuradha
Yoga Vaidhriti
KaranaKaulava till 06:27 thereafter Taitula till 17:20 thereafter Garaja
VaarSunday
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
RituVarsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:11 - 18:42
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:10 -12:59
SubhMuhurat14:07 - 15:39

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal