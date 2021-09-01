Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 1, 2021

Today is Wednesday 1 September 2021, Tithi Dashami till 30:21 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is BudhPujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 12:33 thereafter Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ke, Ku, Gha. The lucky number will be 6. Excellent artists, especially writers and journalists, need excitement, variety, and passion.

Today worship Lord Ganesha Read Ganesh Stotra Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:24 Sunset 18:51 Moon set 14:42 Moon rise 25:48:00 Tithi Dashami till 30:21 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 12:33 thereafter Ardra Yoga Vajra Karana Vanija till 17:26 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Shravan Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:38 - 14:12 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:05 - 12:38

