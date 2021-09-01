e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for September 1, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Wednesday 1 September 2021, Tithi Dashami till 30:21 Purnimant month is Bhadrapada and Amavasyant month is Shravan. Sun is in Leo and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is BudhPujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 12:33 thereafter Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ke, Ku, Gha. The lucky number will be 6. Excellent artists, especially writers and journalists, need excitement, variety, and passion.

Today worship Lord Ganesha Read Ganesh Stotra Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:24
Sunset18:51
Moon set 14:42
Moon rise25:48:00
TithiDashami till 30:21
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 12:33 thereafter Ardra
Yoga Vajra
KaranaVanija till 17:26 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Shravan
Month (Purnimant) Bhadrapada
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:38 - 14:12
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:05 - 12:38
Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:36 AM IST
