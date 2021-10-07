Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 7, 2021

Today is Thursday 7 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Prathama till 13:46 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Virgo till 10:16 thereafter in Libra. Today is Ghatsthapana/Shardiya Navratri arambh.
New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 10:16 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra till 2:11 thereafter Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Po, Ra, Ri, Ru. The lucky Number will be 4. Decent personality. Gets confused when taking firm decisions. Sensitive and caring nature but sometimes couldn’t put control their tongue.
Today worship Goddess Shailputri read Shailputri Stotra Paath. Today’s colour is Golden Yellow. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|07-Oct-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:31
|Sunset
|18:20
|Moon set
|19:14
|Moon rise
|07:10
|Tithi
|Prathama till 13:46 thereafter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Chitra till 2:11 thereafter Swati
|Yoga
|Vaidhriti
|Karana
|Bhava till 13:46 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Ashwin
|Month (Purnimant)
|Ashwin
|Moon Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo) till10:16 thereafter Tula (Libra)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|13:55 - 15:23
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:02 -12:50
|Subh Muhurat
|06:32 - 08:00 & 16:52 - 18:21
