Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:35 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 7, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Thursday 7 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Prathama till 13:46 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Virgo till 10:16 thereafter in Libra. Today is Ghatsthapana/Shardiya Navratri arambh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 10:16 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra till 2:11 thereafter Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Po, Ra, Ri, Ru. The lucky Number will be 4. Decent personality. Gets confused when taking firm decisions. Sensitive and caring nature but sometimes couldn’t put control their tongue.

Today worship Goddess Shailputri read Shailputri Stotra Paath. Today’s colour is Golden Yellow. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date07-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:31
Sunset18:20
Moon set 19:14
Moon rise07:10
TithiPrathama till 13:46 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Chitra till 2:11 thereafter Swati
Yoga Vaidhriti
KaranaBhava till 13:46 thereafter Balava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till10:16 thereafter Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:55 - 15:23
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:50
Subh Muhurat06:32 - 08:00 & 16:52 - 18:21

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
