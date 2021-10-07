Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 7, 2021

Today is Thursday 7 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Prathama till 13:46 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Virgo till 10:16 thereafter in Libra. Today is Ghatsthapana/Shardiya Navratri arambh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 10:16 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra till 2:11 thereafter Swati. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Po, Ra, Ri, Ru. The lucky Number will be 4. Decent personality. Gets confused when taking firm decisions. Sensitive and caring nature but sometimes couldn’t put control their tongue.

Today worship Goddess Shailputri read Shailputri Stotra Paath. Today’s colour is Golden Yellow. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 07-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:31 Sunset 18:20 Moon set 19:14 Moon rise 07:10 Tithi Prathama till 13:46 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Chitra till 2:11 thereafter Swati Yoga Vaidhriti Karana Bhava till 13:46 thereafter Balava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till10:16 thereafter Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:55 - 15:23 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:50 Subh Muhurat 06:32 - 08:00 & 16:52 - 18:21

