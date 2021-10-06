e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:53 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 6, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Wednesday 6 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Amavasya till 16:34 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Sarvapitri Amavasya.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Hasta till 23:18 thereafter Chitra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Pu, Sha, Na, Tha, Pe. The lucky Number will be 3. Silent and calm nature. Love to make good friends. Also, love to participate in adventurous activities.

Today worship Lord Ganesha read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date06-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:31
Sunset18:21
Moon set 18:33
Moon rise31:09:00
TithiAmavsya till 16:34 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Hasta till 23:18 thereafter Chitra
Yoga Brahma till 08:31 thereafter Indra
KaranaNagava till 16:34 thereafter Kinstughna
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:26 - 13:55
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat10:58 - 12:26

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:51 AM IST
