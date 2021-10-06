Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 6, 2021

Today is Wednesday 6 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Amavasya till 16:34 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Sarvapitri Amavasya.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Hasta till 23:18 thereafter Chitra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Pu, Sha, Na, Tha, Pe. The lucky Number will be 3. Silent and calm nature. Love to make good friends. Also, love to participate in adventurous activities.

Today worship Lord Ganesha read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 06-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:31 Sunset 18:21 Moon set 18:33 Moon rise 31:09:00 Tithi Amavsya till 16:34 thereafter Prathama Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Hasta till 23:18 thereafter Chitra Yoga Brahma till 08:31 thereafter Indra Karana Nagava till 16:34 thereafter Kinstughna Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:26 - 13:55 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 10:58 - 12:26

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:51 AM IST