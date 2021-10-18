e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 18, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Monday 18 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Trayodashi till 18:06 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pisces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 10:48 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Di, Du, Tha, Jha. The lucky Number will be 6. Desire to escape reality; compassionate and filled with faith and devotion.

Today worship Lord Shiva read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date18-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:34
Sunset18:12
Moon set 29:19:00
Moon rise17:05
TithiTrayodashi till 18:06 thereafter Chaturdashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada till 10:48 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
Yoga Dhruva
KaranaTaitula till 18:06 thereafter Garaja
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:02 - 09:29
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:00 -12:47
Subh Muhurat09:29 - 10:56

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:55 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal