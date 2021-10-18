Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 18, 2021

Today is Monday 18 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Trayodashi till 18:06 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pisces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 10:48 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Di, Du, Tha, Jha. The lucky Number will be 6. Desire to escape reality; compassionate and filled with faith and devotion.

Today worship Lord Shiva read Mahamritunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 18-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:34 Sunset 18:12 Moon set 29:19:00 Moon rise 17:05 Tithi Trayodashi till 18:06 thereafter Chaturdashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada till 10:48 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada Yoga Dhruva Karana Taitula till 18:06 thereafter Garaja Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:02 - 09:29 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:00 -12:47 Subh Muhurat 09:29 - 10:56

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:55 AM IST