Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 15, 2021

Today is Friday 15 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Dashami till 18:01 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Capricorn till 21:14 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami/Shree Maddhvacharya Jayanti/Ashvapuja/World Blind Day.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 21:14 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 09:15 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Kho, Ga, Gi, Gu. The lucky Number will be 3. Cooperative, friendly, love to travel a lot. Slow but hard-working and have administrative skills.

Today worship Lord Shreeram read RamRaksha Stotra. Today’s colour is Saffron. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 15-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:33 Sunset 18:14 Moon set 26:40:00 Moon rise 15:09 Tithi Dashami till 18:01 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Shravana till 09:15 thereafter Dhanishta Yoga Soola Karana Garaja till 18:01 thereafter Vanija Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 21:14 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:56 - 12:24 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:01 -12:47 Subh Muhurat 12:24 - 13:52

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 06:53 AM IST