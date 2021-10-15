e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 15, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Friday 15 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Dashami till 18:01 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Capricorn till 21:14 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami/Shree Maddhvacharya Jayanti/Ashvapuja/World Blind Day.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 21:14 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 09:15 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Kho, Ga, Gi, Gu. The lucky Number will be 3. Cooperative, friendly, love to travel a lot. Slow but hard-working and have administrative skills.

Today worship Lord Shreeram read RamRaksha Stotra. Today’s colour is Saffron. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date15-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:33
Sunset18:14
Moon set 26:40:00
Moon rise15:09
TithiDashami till 18:01 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana till 09:15 thereafter Dhanishta
Yoga Soola
KaranaGaraja till 18:01 thereafter Vanija
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 21:14 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:56 - 12:24
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:01 -12:47
Subh Muhurat12:24 - 13:52

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 06:53 AM IST
