e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:51 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 11, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Monday 11 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Shashti till 23:50 thereafter Saptami. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 12:54 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Saraswati Avahan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 12:54 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 12:54 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Yi, Yu, Ye, Yo, Bha. The lucky Number will be 8. Jealous, can be excellent being detectives, cops, psychologists.

Today worship Goddess Katyayani read Maa Katyayani Stotra or Dhhyan Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date11-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:32
Sunset18:17
Moon set 22:37
Moon rise11:25
TithiShashti till 23:50 thereafter Saptami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Jyeshta till 12:54 thereafter Moola
Yoga Saubhagya
KaranaKaulava till 12:59 thereafter Taitula
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 12:54 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:01 - 09:29
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:49
Subh Muhurat09:29 - 10:57

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal