Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 11, 2021

Today is Monday 11 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Shashti till 23:50 thereafter Saptami. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 12:54 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Saraswati Avahan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 12:54 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 12:54 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Yi, Yu, Ye, Yo, Bha. The lucky Number will be 8. Jealous, can be excellent being detectives, cops, psychologists.

Today worship Goddess Katyayani read Maa Katyayani Stotra or Dhhyan Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 11-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:32 Sunset 18:17 Moon set 22:37 Moon rise 11:25 Tithi Shashti till 23:50 thereafter Saptami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Jyeshta till 12:54 thereafter Moola Yoga Saubhagya Karana Kaulava till 12:59 thereafter Taitula Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 12:54 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:01 - 09:29 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:49 Subh Muhurat 09:29 - 10:57

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:49 AM IST