Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 11, 2021

Today is Monday 11 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Shashti till 23:50 thereafter Saptami. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Scorpio till 12:54 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Saraswati Avahan.
New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 12:54 thereafter Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 12:54 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Yi, Yu, Ye, Yo, Bha. The lucky Number will be 8. Jealous, can be excellent being detectives, cops, psychologists.
Today worship Goddess Katyayani read Maa Katyayani Stotra or Dhhyan Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|11-Oct-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:32
|Sunset
|18:17
|Moon set
|22:37
|Moon rise
|11:25
|Tithi
|Shashti till 23:50 thereafter Saptami
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Jyeshta till 12:54 thereafter Moola
|Yoga
|Saubhagya
|Karana
|Kaulava till 12:59 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Somavara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Ashwin
|Month (Purnimant)
|Ashwin
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 12:54 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:01 - 09:29
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:02 -12:49
|Subh Muhurat
|09:29 - 10:57
