Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 24, 2021

Today, Wednesday (November 24) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 27:03. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Gemini till 09:48 thereafter in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 16:28 thereafter Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini till 09:48 thereafter Cancer. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ha, Hi, Hu, He. The newborn baby will be sensitive and emotional in nature. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Vishnu Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 24-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:52 Sunset 17:57 Moon set 10:52 Moon rise 22:00 Tithi Panchami till 27:03 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Punarvasu till 16:28 thereafter Pushya Yoga Subha Karana Kaulava till 14:02 thereafter Taitula Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 09:48 thereafter Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:25 - 13:48 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:02 - 12:25

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:56 AM IST