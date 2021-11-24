e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:04 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 24, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Wednesday (November 24) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 27:03. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Gemini till 09:48 thereafter in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 16:28 thereafter Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini till 09:48 thereafter Cancer. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ha, Hi, Hu, He. The newborn baby will be sensitive and emotional in nature. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Vishnu Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date24-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:52
Sunset17:57
Moon set 10:52
Moon rise22:00
TithiPanchami till 27:03
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Punarvasu till 16:28 thereafter Pushya
Yoga Subha
KaranaKaulava till 14:02 thereafter Taitula
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 09:48 thereafter Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:25 - 13:48
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:02 - 12:25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:56 AM IST
Advertisement