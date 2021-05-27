Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 27, 2021

Today is Thursday 27 May 202, Tithi Prathama till 13:01 thereafter Dvitiya Purnimant month is Jyestha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Scorpio till 22:28 thereafter in Sagitarius. Today is Narad Jayanti.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio till 22:28 thereafter Sagitarius. Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 22:28 thereafter Moola. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from N, Ya, Yi, Yu, Ye. Lucky Number will be 1. Sensitive caring nature. Will not get involved socially too quick. But like people around him/her.

Today worship Lord Visnu Read Vishnu Sahastra Naam. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.