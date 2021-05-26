Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 26, 2021

Today is Wednesday 26 May 2021, Tithi Purnima till 16:42 thereafter Prathama Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Buddhapurnima, Pushtipati Vinayak Jayanti, Kurma Jayanti, Vaishakhsnan Samapti. Today is Moon Eclipse. Moon eclipse will be visible in eastern parts of India So as per Kolkata timings where the Eclipse will be visible Partial eclipse at 15:15, Full Eclipse at 16:49 and End of the eclipse at 18:23.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 25:14. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Na, Ni,Nu,Ne . Lucky Number will be 9. Need to take care of health till 2 years of age. Intelligent and emotional but little lazy; if stick with a good schedule or timetable of work can take him/her to a good position.

Today worship Lord Vitthal Read /chant the name of Vitthal. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.