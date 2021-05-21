Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 21, 2021

Today is Friday 21 May 2021, Tithi Navami till 11:10 thereafter Dashami Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Leo till 21:06 thereafter in Virgo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo till 21:06 thereafter Virgo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 15:21 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te,To. Lucky Number will be 4. Mind will be razor sharp, always ready to comment, good intellectual. Needs little care of health till end of this year.

Today worship Godess Mahalaxmi Read Mahalaxmi mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.