Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 20, 2021

Today is Thursday 20 May 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 12:22 thereafter Navami Purnimant month is Vaisakha.

and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Durgashtami

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha till 15:56 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mu, Me, Mo, Ta. Lucky Number will be 3. Strong and ready to face problems difficulties for family members. Attached to parents. Can be a good journalist, actor, or can also gain good position in job.

Today worship Lord Vishnu and Guru Read Vishnusahastranaam or chant Guru mantra. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.