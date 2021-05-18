Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 18, 2021

Today is Tuesday 18 May 2021, Tithi Shashti till 12:32 thereafter Saptami Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Taurus and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Ganga Pujan/Ganga Saptami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya till 14:54 thereafter Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ho, Da ,Di, Du. Lucky Number will be 1. Maturity is in his/her birth only. Sensitive and attached to family and friends. Not so social but have interests in political and social activities.

Today worship Goddess Durga and Ganga Read Durga Kavach.. Today’s colour is Red and white. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.